Former Lakers Playoff Hero, Bench Scorer on Celtics Radar: Report

The NBA Trade Deadline is less than two days away. The Boston Celtics have explored every avenue they can despite how limited their options are. It appears one of their targets is former Los Angeles Lakers wing Lonnie Walker.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics have interest in the Brooklyn Nets scorer in a February 6 story.

“Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract, sources said.”

Walker is averaging 12 points a game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 43.6% from three in 31 games. He has not started in any of those games, and he’s putting up those numbers while playing 18.8 minutes a game.

Walker became a playoff hero for the Lakers when he helped them win a pivotal game against the Warriors. In Game 4 of the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals, Walker put up 15 points in the fourth quarter. His efforts helped the Lakers take a 3-1 lead over the Warriors, to which they would then win in six games.

The Nets currently owe $2.3 million for the 2023-24 season. That means they can either exchange players for him or absorb him using the Grant Williams trade exception.

Analyst Explains Lonnie Walker as Trade Option

MassLive’s Brian Robb wrote a list detailing 25 potential trade candidates for the Celtics. Lonnie Walker appeared on the list, and Robb explained his appeal to the Celtics.

“He showed last season with the Lakers that he can make an impact in a playoff series when called upon, and he’s in the midst of a career season in Brooklyn. May not be content with a smaller role but one of the more proven names on this list,” Robb wrote in a February 6 story.

The Celtics have an impressive top-6. Despite having the likes of Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and Payton Pritchard, they also have one of the lowest-scoring benches in the NBA. The Celtics’ bench averages 28.6 points a game for the Nets, per NBA.com. However, despite that, they have the highest net rating among benches, sporting a plus-9.8, per NBA.com.

The Celtics bench has not hurt them, but their front office believes they need some scoring help.

Celtics May Acquire Otto Porter Jr.

In Fischer’s same report, he revealed that the Celtics may use the Grant Williams trade exception to acquire Otto Porter Jr.

“Elsewhere atop the Eastern Conference, Boston has been weighing various options who could deepen the Celtics’ bench, according to league sources. Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said.”

Porter once played a role in how the Celtics came just short of winning a title in 2022. He consistently played for the Warriors, helping them win their fifth title as a franchise. Since joining the Raptors in 2022, his bad injury luck has only continued. Porter has played in 23 games total for the Raptors.

Since the Raptors have signaled that they have entered in a rebuild by trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Porter would be better used on a playoff team like the Celtics.