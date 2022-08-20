Former No. 9 Overall Pick Expected to Make Celtics’ Opening Day Roster

As we continue to move closer to training camp, all eyes are on the Boston Celtics big man rotation, and whether one of their invitees can earn themselves a spot in the team’s rotation heading into next season.

Currently, Noah Vonleh looks like the best bet to obtain a full contract for the coming season, as his NBA experience and rebounding ability could give the Celtics an extra dimension off the bench. However, the former 9th overall draft pick will still have to earn his spot and will face stern opposition from Mfiondu Kabengele and Bruno Caboclo.

Nevertheless, Celtics insider Brian Robb recently noted how he believes Vonleh should be the favorite to earn himself a roster spot heading into the new season.

“With the team deep in the luxury tax, I bet they keep the 15th roster spot open to begin the year for flexibility with trades and to save some cash down the line…I’d bet on Vonleh and Jackson out of that group but it’s a toss-up and is also going to be about how they fit in the system during camp and how they perform,” Robb wrote on August 19.

Vonleh spent last season with the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball League, so it will be interesting to see how much he’s developed since being away from the NBA, especially if he ends up earning a roster spot.

Kabengele Lists as Celtics ‘Best Case Scenario’

While Vonleh clearly has the edge in terms of NBA experience, his offensive game is limited, and he’s prone to over-dribbling with the basketball – which often ends up with him running into multiple defenders. Kabengele, however, is a multi-skilled big man capable of spacing the floor, pressuring the rim, and rebounding at a high level on both sides of the court.

According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Kabengele could be Boston’s best-case scenario when it comes to finding a reliable backup big man.

“When you look at the guys they brought in, he probably has the best prospects, more than (Noah) Vonleh or (Bruno) Caboclo. But they want him to play so if they keep him on the two-way, he can get reps in Maine and come down. With him, it has always been, putting in the work and getting an opportunity, and he should get both there now. They could convert him in camp, sure. But start him in the G League and you can keep him off the books as far as the tax goes for a few months, too, then convert him in January or in February after the deadline. But unless they go make another big move, that is the best-case scenario because he’s young, he was great in the G League last year, really good in Summer League, and maybe you can keep him long-term if he works out. He’s got a chance to stick if he takes advantage,” The GM said.

Two-way players are eligible to play for both their NBA team and the affiliated G-League team , so Kabengele could be Boston’s answer as a fourth big in the rotation, and assuming he performs well when given the chance, converting him into a full-time deal doesn’t seem to be a far-fetched idea. After all, Brad Stevens did the same thing with Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet last season.

Celtics Holding Tryouts in Training Camp

Boston isn’t just looking for an additional center. In fact, the Celtics could do with a rotational wing too – a role Justin Jackson could potentially fill, should he impress Ime Udoka and the coaching staff.

Whereas most contending NBA teams prefer to fill out the end of their bench with veteran talent that is looking to compete for a championship ring, Boston has decided to offer a chance to multiple young veterans that have found themselves outside of the NBA in recent season. According to The Atheltic’s Jay King, Brad Stevens has decided to essentially hold open tryouts during training camp, giving multiple young veterans an opportunity to earn an NBA contract for the upcoming season.

“As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots. Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic,” King reported in his August 3 article.

Brad Stevens doesn't seem driven to add another rotation big man like Dwight Howard. I read elsewhere that job may go to Luke Kornet, but I am not convinced that will work. Always the chance that Noah Vonleh may end up in that role. — Tom Lane (@CelticsSentinel) August 17, 2022

The logic behind that decision is sound – why sign an aging veteran who is content to ride the bench when you could sign a younger veteran that’s eager to impress and kickstart their career? Now, all we can do is wait and see if any of the younger talent does enough to earn themselves a spot on the bench for the Celtics’ upcoming season.