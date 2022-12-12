If the Boston Celtics are still looking for ways to improve their current roster, they should consider picking up the phone and calling the New York Knicks to gauge their willingness to move on from Cam Reddish.

At least, that’s the belief of CLNS Media’s Tim Sheils, who discussed potentially adding Reddish to the Celtics roster via trade during the latest episode of the Vitamin C’s podcast.

Play

Video Video related to failed top-10 pick emerges as potential celtics trade candidate 2022-12-12T15:25:33-05:00

“I don’t know if you saw the Knicks news, but Cam Reddish is not happy. And, apparently, apparently, allegedly, he could be had for a second-round (draft) pick…I’m pretty sure he would fit in the Juancho Hernangomez TPE, and you could hypothetically flip a second for him, and it’s the question of whether or not he’s worth it, really, in terms of tax dollars,” Sheils said.

Reddish, 23, has participated in 20 games for the Knicks so far this season, averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and one assist per contest, while shooting 44.9% from the field, and 30.4% from deep. Unfortunately, the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA draft is struggling to prove himself in New York and is a potential trade candidate for the Knicks should they look to shake up their roster.

Would the Celtics Make a Trade?

Assuming that the Knicks were willing to part with Reddish for nothing more than a second-round draft pick, the Celtics may show some interest in acquiring the former Duke standout. Boston could easily create the roster space by waiving Justin Jackson’s non-guaranteed contract and have the necessary trade exception to get the deal over the line without the need to match salaries.

🚨New Vitamin C's🚨 🍀GSW's gameplan to limit Tatum

🍀Blake Griffin continues to impress

🍀Robert Williams' lob threat is clearly missed

🍀Should C's look at Cam Reddish? YouTube: https://t.co/YCaNg8YKXg Apple: https://t.co/tEo04xQJhr Spotify:https://t.co/3Zx6ocgWJ2 — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) December 12, 2022

However, given Boston’s current luxury tax status and the fact that Reddish is due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season, it’s unlikely the Celtics would actually go ahead with a trade unless they felt Reddish could be a viable member of the rotation on a nightly basis.

Perhaps Boston believes that if Reddish is put into a winning culture and given a defined role, he will become an impactful bench player; however, the Celtics are a contending team, so it makes sense that they would avoid trading for developmental projects at this point in the season.

Lakers Emerging as Potential Reddish Suitor

According to a December 12 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, it would appear that the Los Angeles Lakers also hold some interest in potentially acquiring Reddish, should the Knicks be willing to part ways with the former lottery pick.

New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Lakers pursuits, potential three-team Jae Crowder deal conversations, latest on John Collins and more.https://t.co/CYYnDvWXjH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2022

“The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Reddish might have struggled since entering the NBA, but he hasn’t found himself in the best of environments, having been behind multiple wings in the Atlanta Hawks pecking order and then finding himself on a Knicks team that is still searching for its identity. As such, it makes sense that some contending teams are now showing interest in Reddish’s services, as they hope they can unearth a hidden gem without giving up too much in return.

Unfortunately, the Celtics are probably not the team that will end up acquiring Reddish, but if they want a genuine wing upgrade for their bench, they could do a lot worse than the six-foot-eight forward.