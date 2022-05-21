Former NBA Champion Sends Strong Message on Celtics Playoff Chances

The Boston Celtics stormed back from their opening game loss against the Miami Heat to secure a blow-out victory in game two and will now head back to the TD Garden for games three and four with all the momentum behind them.

Nobody expected the Heat to win game one in such convincing fashion, but a nightmare third quarter in which the Celtics only scored four points from open play ensured Miami was the team to strike first. However, after Boston dismantled the Heat in game two on May 19, the basketball world has already begun preparing to see the Celtics in the NBA finals.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Undisputed, former NBA champion Stephen Jackson discussed why he believes Boston is perfectly situated to move into the final round of the post-season and potentially win it all.

“After last night, it’s looking like Boston is going to win the series in six games. You don’t get like that at home in the playoffs, that basically means that team is 10 times better than you. If Boston makes shots, it’s clear they win this series. And if anybody is expecting Jimmy Butler to get you 40 a night, you haven’t been watching basketball very long.

Jimmy will get you 35, get you 25, will make plays, and will be the most well-rounded player on the court. But, his team is still limited. Boston has the deeper team, they have the Defensive Player of the Year, they have the two best scorers in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and Miami just doesn’t have enough,” Jackson said.

Skip Bayless Backs Boston to Beat Miami

Another member of The Undisputed cast has also recently gone on record to back the Celtics in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Heat, noting how he expects to see Jayson Tatum and co. in the NBA finals in the near future.

“If Boston shoots threes the way that shot threes last night, they will win this series in five (games), and they will win the NBA championship game, maybe sweeping whoever gets out of the other series, I’m assuming it will be Golden State,” Skip Bayless said.

The Celtics have been impressive throughout the post-season, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets and defeating the reigning NBA champions in the Milwaukee Bucks over a tough-fought seven-game series, and now they could potentially dispatch the number one seeded team in their conference – and all of this is coming in Ime Udoka’s first year as head coach.

Tatum Proud of Teams’ Ability to Bounce Back

When the Heat took control of game one on May 17, it looked as if the Celtics had no answer for their physicality and ability to attack the rim. However, in the moment, it’s easy to forget that the Celtics were playing without Marcus Smart and Al Horford – both of whom returned for Boston’s 127-102 victory on May 19.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jayson Tatum discussed how his team’s ability to bounce back from tough losses was a source of pride for him and his teammates and that it shows how much resolve the Celtics team has within its ranks.

“I was proud of the way we responded. The last game was tough, just how we lost, and myself included, just the way we played in that third quarter. So, I was just excited about how we were going to bounce back and respond, regardless of if we won or lost, just how we played. And we played a lot better.

Missing D White, congrats to him and his family. But with Al (Horford) and Marcus Smart back, we’re just that much bigger and better defensively, and obviously, we miss those guys when they’re not playing, and it was great to have them back today,” Tatum told the media.

With the next two games of the series due to take place at the TD Garden, the Celtics have an opportunity to take command of this series, as if they can win both of their home games, they’ll only need one more victory to progress to the NBA finals. The first of Boston’s home games is due to take place on May 21 at 8:30 pm Eastern Time.