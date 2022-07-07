Former Celtics Featured in Upcoming Kevin Durant Documentary

NBA Superstar Kevin Durant will be one of the executive producers for the upcoming basketball documentary, “NYC Point Gods,” detailing the back stories of multiple former NBA point guards who grew up in that area and whose style of play turned them into local legends. Among the point guards included in the documentary are former Boston Celtics point guards Kenny Anderson and Stephon Marbury.

On July 6, 2022, Durant released a trailer for the upcoming documentary announcing that its release date would be on July 29 and that it would be released on Showtime.

The documentary will dive into not only how these basketball players became local basketball legends in New York but also the cultural impact they had on the game of basketball.

The film will also feature former NBA point guards Mark Jackson, Rod Strickland, Rafer Alston, God Shammgod, and Kenny Smith.

Anderson and Marbury’s Time With the Celtics

Kenny Anderson played for the Celtics from 1998 to 2002. He was acquired by the team at the 1998 NBA Trade Deadline from the Toronto Raptors in a deal that included NBA Hall of Famer and Head Coach Chauncey Billups from Boston’s end.

Anderson would go on to be Boston’s starting point guard on the team as they went to the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals, where they would lose to the New Jersey Nets in six games. Anderson was then traded to the Seattle SuperSonics that very summer when the team traded for Vin Baker. Anderson went on to play for various teams before retiring in 2005.

Stephon Marbury played for the Celtics in 2009. After being waived by the New York Knicks, Marbury signed with Boston shortly after he cleared waivers. Marbury, who had been a starter for most of his career, struggled in his bench role with the Celtics. In the 23 games he played for Boston, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 34 percent from the field and 24 percent from three. The Celtics went on to lose to the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in seven games.

Marbury’s half-season in Boston would be the last time he’d play in the NBA, as he then went over to China where he would go on to become a CBA legend.

Anderson Still Shows His Support For Boston

Even though he was on the Celtics for only four and a half years, Anderson still holds the team in high regard two decades later from when he last played for them. On his personal Twitter account, Anderson shouted out the Celtics as they made their run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

After the Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Anderson preferred to remain optimistic about the series and tried to calm Celtics fans down when the series was tied up.

Damn we are good @celtics Stay up its 2-2 — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) June 11, 2022

Anderson even attended Game 6 of the Finals in person.

Good morning my people on my way to boston ,for game 6 @celtics I haven't been there in a long time pic.twitter.com/PI18rD7P7f — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) June 16, 2022

Even after the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, Anderson took the glass-half-full approach in response to the team losing.

Good Morning my people ,Great season my @celtics stay postive we won the east ! — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) June 17, 2022

Anderson shouted out the Celtics again when he had the opportunity to do so not too long after their season ended.

I will always give love to the @celtics I was with them for 5 years of my career pic.twitter.com/uhY2CG4j0l — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) June 25, 2022

Anderson also shouts the two other teams he spent the majority of his career with besides the Celtics: The Nets and the Trail Blazers.