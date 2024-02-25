Ex-Celtics Star, Champion Explains Why Playing in Boston is ‘Special’

Former NBA player Antoine Walker got his start with the Boston Celtics. Not only did he enjoy his most individual success in Boston, but he helped bring the Celtics to heights not seen since the Larry Bird days.

Walker explained why the city left such an impression on him in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Arya Chawla.

“Their sports culture is one of the best in the world. People in Boston take sports very seriously; they’re hardcore fans. They appreciate hard work even if you’re not the best player on the team. Whether you’re a hustle guy, whether you’re just a rebounder,” Walker told Chawla in a February 24 story.

Walker then delved further into what makes Celtics fans special.

“They appreciate the 12th and 13th man just as much as they appreciate the best guy on the team. That’s what’s special about playing in Boston…If you want to work hard and you dedicate yourself to Boston, they’re gonna take you in as family. So I always consider Boston my second home.”

Walker played for the Celtics from 1996 to 2003, then briefly played for them again in 2005. He then went on to win a championship with the Miami Heat the following season.

Antoine Walker Reveals What Jays Need to Do

While reminiscing on his time with the Celtics on the “View From the Rafters” podcast, Antoine Walker revealed what he believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to do to get over the hump.

“Jayson and Jaylen have had a lot of success early on as far as making deep runs in the playoffs,” Walker said on the podcast. “Now, it should be just championships. What do I need to sacrifice? What do I need to do? What’s going to have to take place in this locker room? How can I lead better to get over this hump? That’s the mindset I think they should be in because they’ve had so much success early on, and they’ve had the individual accolades, too.”

Play

When Walker joined the Heat in 2005, he was no longer an all-star. However, Walker played a pivotal role in helping Miami win its first title as a franchise. Tatum and Brown are coming off making the All-Star team. They don’t have to make the sacrifices Walker did, but making the right plays may mean sacrificing scoring numbers.

Isaiah Thomas Believes Celtics Should Bring Him Back

Former Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas believes that the Celtics should bring him back. Not because of what he once did for them or because of what he could do but because of what he could bring to the locker room.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL,” Thomas wrote via his X account on February 23.

Thomas has not played in the NBA since 2022. The Celtics have one remaining roster spot, but they have had opportunities to bring Thomas back in the past and have decided against it. Bringing him back would be a good sentimental story, but the Celtics may not care about that.