Celtics Among Teams Interested in 26-Year-Old Wing Defender: Report

The Boston Celtics have one last roster spot. While they could very well leave that open once the 2023-24 season begins, they are looking at who’s still available in free agency. On September 13, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Celtics were among the teams interested in free agent wing Lamar Stevens.

“Free agent swingman Lamar Stevens has drawn interest from several teams, including the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

On August 22, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics had worked out Stevens along with TJ Warren.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

“Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots,” Charania said. “Warren averaged 7.5 points for the Nets and Suns last season while Stevens established himself as a defensive-minded force, starting 25 of 62 games for the (Cleveland Cavaliers).”

The Celtics have stocked up on wings this summer. They drafted Jordan Walsh, then signed Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mikhailiuk. Given that they are in more of another big since their frontcourt is fragile, it doesn’t seem likely that they would add Stevens now with how the roster is currently constructed.

But, should they make any moves that weakens their wing depth, he would definitely be worth considering then.

Analyst Doesn’t Believe Celtics Will Get Kelly Oubre

If the Celtics plan to use their last roster spot on a wing, Kelly Oubre Jr. would be their best option, as he’s coming off a season in which he averaged 20.3 points a game. MassLive’s Brian Robb wrote that while the Celtics would add him if they got the chance, he explained why Oubre wouldn’t want them.

“The Celtics would surely take him for the minimum, but he’s likely holding out for a bigger role elsewhere for (that) type of money,” Robb wrote in a September 8 mailbag. “It’s a little crazy to see a guy who averaged 20 points per game last year have to settle for the minimum. Then again, doing it for a tanking team while shooting 31 percent from 3 doesn’t earn you many accolades.”

Oubre’s effectiveness as a player should also be called into question. He’s only been to the playoffs twice in his NBA career and has a career shooting efficiency of 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Urged to Trade Malcolm Brogdon for Depth

Though the Celtics have a roster spot left, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained in a September 12 story why they should look into potentially trading Malcolm Brogdon to give them more depth.

“The Shamrocks should still be poking around for ways to flip Brogdon for more frontcourt help, though. There are, after all, reasons they initially deemed him expendable,” Buckley wrote.

He added that the Celtics should look into specifically into adding frontcourt pieces in return for a Brogdon trade.

“Boston…could then focus on improving its depth at other areas. Given the previous health woes of Porziņģis and Robert Williams III, plus the fact that Al Horford turned 37 this summer, the Celtics might understandably want some insurance behind that trio. They’ve also long lacked significant depth at the wing spots.