Former No. 7 Pick Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

With Grant Williams gone, the Boston Celtics could use more depth in their frontcourt. With the final roster spot they have available, CelticsBlog’s Jack Simone explained why they could look into Bismack Biyombo as a possible option as their fourth big.

“The fact that the Phoenix Suns didn’t bring him back is odd. He’s been solid for them the past two seasons, yet they let him walk when they most needed depth. Having Biyombo play behind Williams at the center spot wouldn’t be a terrible idea if he still has enough athleticism left.”

Biyombo was the No. 7 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, where he has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, and the Suns. In 61 games with the Suns during the 2022-23 season, Biyombo averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Biyombo would bring a shot-blocking presence to the Celtics. However, whether he’s interested in playing behind three other bigs on the roster remains to be seen.

Celtics’ Center Called ‘Weakest Link’ in Starting Five

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report examined each NBA team’s weakest link in their starting five. When he got to the Celtics, he said that whoever would be the team’s starting center would be the weakest link in their starting lineup.

“Despite coach Joe Mazzulla’s hesitance to use jumbo, two-big lineups last season, starting Porziņģis and burying one of Horford or Williams as the third-string center feels unlikely,” Bailey wrote in a July 27 story about each NBA team’s weakest link. “And whichever one starts alongside KP will almost certainly be the weak link in this starting five. But this is one of those situations where the term ‘weak’ is relative.”

Bailey elaborated further on the matter, explaining that while neither Horford nor Williams compare to the Celtics’ very best, that’s not a reflection of them as players.

“Horford is 37 years old, and Williams has struggled with durability throughout his career, Bailey wrote. “They’re just not on the same level as three players who’ll contend for All-Star nods in 2023-24 (Porziņģis, Brown, and Tatum) and one of the game’s best defensive guards in Derrick White.”

Joe Mazzulla Says Derrick White Will Start at Point Guard

While Celtics fans could probably guess that Derrick White would be Marcus Smart’s replacement at point, head coach Joe Mazzulla set the record straight on the matter.

“Derrick will be our starting point guard,” Mazzula said. “We have the ability to play different ways with the ability to play small. We have the ability to play big, and so, with some of the changes we made, it opens up a lot of opportunities for Derrick, Payton (Pritchard), and Malcolm. So I think it’s really important that those three feel like we have an opportunity to grow them. We have an opportunity to help them on both ends of the floor, and those three guys at the guard spot is a part of our identity and part of where we need to get to on offense and defense.”

White started 70 of 82 games during the 2022-23 season.