Three-Time NBA Champion Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

Since the Boston Celtics will be vying for a title, they could use a player who has some title experience to their name. One free agent on the market who has title experience to his name is Danny Green. CelticsBlog’s Jack Simone explained why Green may be worth adding to their roster.

“Remember when everyone was upset that the Celtics lost out on the ‘Danny Green sweepstakes’ to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season? Well, here’s their chance to make up for it, should they choose to do so. At worst, Green would bring a veteran presence without playing real minutes, and at best, he’s able to make some shots.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported back on February 12 that the Celtics were among the favorites to sign Green after he reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets.

As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Green was coming off a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2022 NBA Playoffs and did not play until February 1, 2023. Green played 11 games total last season, averaging 5.5 points while shooting 43.2% from three on the season.

Green has won three titles in his NBA career with three separate teams: the San Antonio Spurs (2014), Toronto Raptors (2019), and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

Celtics Not Likely to Reunite With Romeo Langford: Insider

Former Celtics lottery pick Romeo Langford is on the open market after the Spurs opted not to keep him. While the Celtics could potentially invite him to training camp, MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that Langford’s next NBA shot likely won’t be in Boston.

“Langford will get a training camp invite somewhere, but the odds are it won’t be in Boston. This team could use some depth on the wing, but that jumper has not come around. He’s still only 23, but he’s not worth the flier at this point for a team trying to contend.”

Sadly, Langford has not caught on in the NBA because he’s been bit hard by the injury bug from the very jump. In four NBA seasons, Langford has played 141 games total, which is less than two full NBA seasons combined. The most games he’s played in one season is 48 with the Celtics and Spurs in the 2021-22 season.

Evan Fournier Could Be Waived If Not Traded: Report

With former Celtic Evan Fournier at odds with his current team, the New York Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday revealed that he could be bought out by the Knicks if they can’t find a suitable trade for him.

“(Fournier) understandably is frustrated with wasting time in what he considers the prime of his career. A source indicated earlier this summer that if no deal is done, Fournier likely will be bought out, but for the Knicks, his contract remains an asset for now.”

Popper then added why the Knicks may keep Fournier around even if they don’t plan to play him.

“With some low-cost pieces on their roster, a potential trade for a star might need his salary added in as an expiring deal.”

Fournier will be paid $18.9 million with the Knicks this season and has a team option for $19 million, which the Knicks likely won’t pick up since he was out of the rotation.