26-Year-Old Bench Scorer Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics have one roster spot left to fill. They have to decide whether to add someone who could be in the rotation or add someone who will fill in just in case of injury. Jack Simone of CelticsBlog explained why bench scorer Terence Davis could be an option for the Celtics.

“Rumors of Boston’s potential interest in Davis swirled at the beginning of the offseason, but there hasn’t been much buzz since. He’s an undersized wing who provides a solid scoring punch and decent three-point shooting,” Simone wrote.

Davis was a rotation player for the Sacramento Kings, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2006, where he averaged 6.7 points while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.6% from three in 13.1 minutes a game while playing 64 games total. The previous season, Davis averaged 10.4 points in 17.9 minutes a game.

Simone was also referencing an earlier report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on June 30, where Scotto reported that the Celtics were among the teams that were interested in Davis.

Terence Davis has received interest from the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors, league sources told @hoopshype. Davis has averaged 8.6 points over the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

Davis could give the Celtics more guard depth following the departure of Marcus Smart, though minutes may not be guaranteed for him having to play behind Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard.

Celtics Could Be Moving on From Blake Griffin: Insider

Blake Griffin was a late-season addition who did well in the role the Celtics gave him during the 2022-23 season. While nothing has been ruled out regarding a possible Griffin return, MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that the lack of news with Griffin may very well indicate that he won’t return to Boston.

“It’s been eerily quiet on the Blake Griffin front since the season ended. Brad Stevens made no mention of him in any of his press conferences, and that could be a signal the team is moving on,” Robb wrote.

Robb added that the Celtics may very well wait to see what other options they have before they make any decisions with Griffin.

“For now, the Celtics may want the roster flexibility to consider other additions knowing that Griffin is available as a backup plan for another true big. The team probably isn’t ready to commit guaranteed money to him though until other alternatives are ruled out.”

Griffin may very well go through exactly what he did last summer, where he wasn’t signed to any roster until after training camp starts. Or possibly even later.

Evan Fournier Likely to Be Waived If Not Traded: Report

It appears former Celtics starter Evan Fournier is on the outs with the New York Knicks one way or the other. Steve Popper of Newsday reported that if the Knicks can’t find a trade destination for him, he’ll find himself on the buyout market.

“(Fournier) understandably is frustrated with wasting time in what he considers the prime of his career. A source indicated earlier this summer that if no deal is done, Fournier likely will be bought out, but for the Knicks, his contract remains an asset for now. With some low-cost pieces on their roster, a potential trade for a star might need his salary added in as an expiring deal.”

He could be another option the Celtics could look into if and when he gets waived. Fournier has familiarity with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams III.