23-Year-Old Stretch Four Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics are a little short on options regarding who else they can add to their frontcourt. It’s very possible that if they plan to add one more player to their big man rotation, they may take on a project. Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitzky floated Oklahoma City Thunder big Jerome Robinson-Earl as someone the Celtics could look into.

“If Robinson-Earl gets squeezed out of Oklahoma City and finds his way to Boston, he’d provide the latter with a high-IQ player who brings value on both sides of the ball,” Krivitzky wrote in a September 6 story. “Defensively, he’s capable of guarding multiple positions effectively. Offensively, Robinson-Earl sees the floor well and is an effective cutter.”

Krivitzky explained why Robinson-Earl’s potential as a floor spacer and rebounder could make him a project worth investing in.

“He averaged 7.2 points per game his first two years in the NBA and made 35.2 percent of his 3.4 three-point attempts as a rookie, demonstrating the potential to develop into a reliable stretch-four. He’s also a contributor on the glass, grabbing 5.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes in the 2021-22 campaign and 4.2 per contest in 18.9 minutes last season.”

Blake Griffin With Celtics ‘Appears Unlikely’: Report

Though the Celtics could use some frontcourt depth, and Blake Griffin provided that in his own unique way during the 2022-23 season, indications are that Griffin won’t be back for the 2023-24 season.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that while the Celtics are interested in bringing him back, the prospect of a reunion is unlikely as Griffin weighs his options.

“The Celtics would likely welcome a return by veteran big man Blake Griffin, who played well last year and was a strong locker room presence, but for now, that appears unlikely as Griffin considers his future,” Himmelsbach wrote in a September 5 story.

Himmelsbach added that the Celtics are in no rush to add anyone.

“According to a league source, there are no imminent plans to fill the opening, and the team may wait to see which other players become available as cuts are made around the NBA during the preseason,” Himmelsbach wrote. “They may target some extra frontcourt help, but also could simply seek a good developmental piece regardless of position.”

The Celtics’ frontcourt currently boasts of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet as the only established big men on their roster.

Brad Stevens Defends Kristaps Porzingis Addition

During his August 29 appearance on “Jones & Mego,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens defended trading for Porzingis, explaining how he fits with the other players on the roster.

“The part that was very obvious was he’s 7-foot-3. He can play the 5 and the 4, and he can play with any of our 5’s and 4’s which I think is important,” Stevens said. “If you bring in someone that is just a center, it’s hard to play them and Rob together. But if you bring in someone with the skills that Kristaps has, that has the skillset that Al has, you can mix and match a little bit. You can stay bigger longer. That’s something we couldn’t do as much last year with our smaller groups because a lot of our best players were guards.”