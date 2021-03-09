Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown [WATCH]

Giannis Antetokounmpo nabbed his first-ever All-Star MVP trophy this past weekend –– and deservingly so. The reigning back-to-back league MVP led all scorers on the night with 35 points thanks to a perfect 16-for-16 performance from the field, helping Team LeBron coast to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant.

Yet, even “Mr. Perfect” couldn’t help but be left flabbergasted by first-time All-Star Jaylen Brown’s performance on Sunday, most notably a ridiculous turnaround three that left the Bucks forward’s jaw unhinged. Check it out:

Brown Shines in First All-Star Appearance

It may have been Jaylen Brown’s first All-Star appearance, but it will almost certainly not be his last. The Boston Celtics star proved he belonged amongst the league’s elite, accounting for 22 points. Brown shot 8-for-12 from the floor on the night, as well as knocking down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, including this turnaround three that left Giannis in utter disbelief.

Brown was feeling himself so much at one point in the game that he began to channel his inner-Steph Curry, even chucking up a heat check from midcourt. “When I got hot there, Steph (Curry) was the main person that was cheering me on. I shot one from the logo and it didn’t go in but Steph said he liked it,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Man, I thought I was you for a minute,’ and he started laughing. You’re on the floor with some of the best players to ever play. That’s fun for me. I like that.”

Despite Brown’s brilliant performance, playing alongside the best players in the world has made the 24-year-old wing even more hungry for greatness.

“I’ve always had that feeling like I belonged,” Brown said. “To be honest, to watch some of these guys up close was unbelievable. Steph and Dame, I know they didn’t win the MVP, but some of the stuff they was doing out there is unreal. From the logo with that much ease, the skill level. It just makes me so much hungrier to get in the gym, continue to work on my game.”

Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum Go Back-and-Forth

Brown was a driving force in helping Team LeBron pull away from Team Durant in the final quarter, hitting on numerous fourth-quarter shots, including converting on a four-point play. Brown’s efforts not only helped give his team the victory, but also earned him some bragging rights over Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

Tatum put forth a productive showing in his own right. The All-Star starter scored 21 points and recorded seven assists in 16 minutes of play. Yet, there was a defensive lapse on Tatum’s behalf, one that Brown will likely not let his fellow Celtic live down.

During the second quarter of the game, Tatum found himself defending Brown. The latter drove to the hoop leading to a shooting foul being called on Tatum. Safe to say the two have varying opinions on the call.

“He fouled me when he was on me. You know how that was going to go,” Brown said. “Jayson fouled me, of course.”

“No I didn’t foul him,” said Tatum. “I was playing defense and then he got into the lane and I was going to move out of the way. But we’re in Atlanta [Brown’s hometown], so they gave him the foul.”

The duo will link back up on Thursday as the Cs return from the All-Star break. Boston will look to extend their conference-best, four-game winning streak in an Eastern Conference battle with the Brooklyn Nets.

