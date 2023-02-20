Giannis Antetokounmpo Sounds Off on Decision to Draft Celtics Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum won the All-Star MVP trophy on February 19, adding yet another feather to the Boston Celtics star’s cap following an impressive season thus far.

When speaking to the media following the game, Eastern Conference captain Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed what led to him drafting Tatum to his team earlier in the night.

“He was available. One of the best players in the league. Capable scorer like he showed tonight. I knew – we had a little conversation – I knew he gonna play hard and take it serious. So, it was a no-brainer,” Giannis said.

In 55 games this season, Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from deep, leading some fans to believe he has a shot at the league MVP trophy at the end of the season.

Jayson Tatum Spoke on Winning All-Star MVP

During his own post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on winning the All-Star MVP and explained what it meant to him to be taking home a trophy named after his idol, Kobe Bryant.

“It’s extremely special for me. My first All-Star game was in Chicago in 2020, when they renamed the MVP after him, and I remember telling myself that day that ‘I gotta get one of those before I get done.’ And, to be able to wear my signature shoe today, break the record, and take home this award of somebody I idolized, you know, it’s a hell of a day,” Tatum said.

The Celtics will now hope that Tatum can return to Boston full of confidence with his eyes locked on the goal of leading his team to a championship just one year after falling short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown Understands Value in Playing a Role

On February 18, Jaylen Brown spoke to the media as part of the All-Star weekend Media Day and discussed the value of understanding your role on a team, even if that means sacrificing some individual success.

Jaylen Brown on his partnership with Jayson Tatum: "The ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games." More from #NBAAllStarMediaDay presented by @ATT on the NBA App! ➡️ https://t.co/kZ7DBZ02WA pic.twitter.com/ErWDK0vNmR — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2023

“It takes sacrifice. You know, on my behalf, it’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy, but the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games. So, when you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on a team. Throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that’s been needed for me to play. And, I think that’s part of why the success has been able to happen. Being able to humble yourself…there’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston,” Brown said.

Brown will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season, which has already led to a lot of speculation regarding his future. However, both Brown and Tatum have a legitimate chance of challenging for multiple championships with the Celtics’ current core, and fans will be hoping that is enough to entice the Georgia native to remain with the franchise beyond his current deal.