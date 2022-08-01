Glen Davis got himself into some hot water back in October of 2021. He and other former Boston Celtics, such as Tony Allen, were indicted for defrauding the NBA’s Health Care Plan out of millions of dollars. In a recent interview with VladTV, Davis recently reflected on the charges brought against him by pleading his innocence.

Davis started by reciting NSFW lyrics to Young Thug’s song “Take it to Trial” before saying, “Ain’t no talking. Ain’t no cooperating. This situation is the NBA doing their due diligence and now you’re just put in a situation where you’re associated. So now I got to go to trial because they think I did something that I know I didn’t do. I know that I’m innocent.”

Davis then went into why he’s innocent by stating he never benefitted financially from this alleged fraud.

“I never got any money,” Davis explained. “You’re in a certain group, and now they just want to tag us all in when it’s not that. It’s people taking advantage of a situation, so I’m going to trial because I didn’t do anything.”

Play

Video Video related to ex-celtic gets candid on legal troubles 2022-08-01T23:49:58-04:00

So while Davis maintains his innocence, he did not speak on whether the others who were involved in the scheme were also not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Davis and Allen are not the only former Celtics currently facing charges in this health insurance scam.

Other Celtics Involved in the Alleged Fraud

Glen Davis and Tony Allen, who played together from 2007 to 2010, were among the more noteworthy former Celtics allegedly involved in the fraud, but there were six other former NBA players who were named in Tom Winters report who at one point played in Boston, including:

-Terrence Williams, who played for the Celtics in 2013 and also allegedly orchestrated the fraud.

-Will Bynum, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2005, then returned to the team in 2014 via trade before being waived.

-Milt Palacio, who played for the Celtics from 2000 to 2002.

-Sebastian Telfair, who played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2007

-Darius Miles, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2008.

-Chris Douglas-Roberts, who was traded to Boston in 2015 and was immediately waived.

While Davis and Allen are among the higher-profile Celtics compared to some of the other names on this list, Miles was among the more high-profile players on the list because of his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers from 2000 to 2006.

Whether Davis gets convicted or not, this is not his first run-in with the law post-NBA.

Davis was Arrested for Drug Possession and Distribution

On February 7, 2018, Davis was arrested in Maryland for allegedly having 126 grams of marijuana as well as $92,000 in cash in a briefcase.

Davis later cut a deal in which he would pay a maximum penalty fine of $15,000 to ultimately have the case suspended so that no charges would be filed.

While Davis has not had any run-ins with the law regarding drug possession or drug distribution since then, he is now dealing with this health insurance fraud case. Davis made it clear during his interview with VladTV that he plans to go to trial after maintaining his innocence, but a lot can change between now and when the trial date arrives.