Ex-Celtic Goes Nuclear on Doc Rivers: ‘He Ruined my Career’

Former Boston Celtics big man Glen Davis has had a lot to say about his former head coach Doc Rivers. In a recent interview with VladTV, Davis reflected on what it was like to return to play for Rivers when he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. In short, Davis heavily regrets playing for Rivers in LA.

“(The) worst mistake I ever made,” Davis said. “I came (to the Clippers) as the new Glen Davis, and he’s seeing me as the old Glen Davis, and it just didn’t work with the Clippers. He didn’t f*** with me.”

Davis referenced one specific incident on March 29, 2014, in which Doc had him escorted off the bench after an argument between the two as the one that would kill his career.

“I’m in the game against Houston, and I’m not playing a lot. He’s taking me out of the game real fast. I’m like, ‘Doc, what you brought me here for?’ I said it to him going down to the bench. This motherf***er kicked me out of the game… (security) escorted me out of the game. That s*** right there kills my career.”

Davis later explained that incidents like that can kill careers because it made him look bad for teams potentially looking to bring him on as a veteran.

“That s*** killed my career because guess what? Other teams that need role players and veterans, what (do) you think they thinking?”

Play

Glen "Big Baby" Davis on Doc Rivers Kicking Him Out of Game: It Killed My Career (Part 15) Watch the full interview now as a VladTV Youtube Member – youtube.com/channel/UCg7lal8IC-xPyKfgH4rdUcA/join (iPhone Youtube App users click this link: vladtv.com/join ) Part 16: youtu.be/59HD8zyzq9Q Part 14: youtu.be/jy1k-suhH7w Part 1: youtu.be/7Jhy2FoT1gA ——– In this clip, Glen “Big Baby” Davis on his contentious relationship with Doc Rivers. He spoke about the time he spent on the LA… 2022-07-27T18:30:28Z

Even though Davis went on to re-sign with the Clippers the next season, he claims that he only did so because he had no other options.

Davis Claims Doc Lowballed Him in 2014

Before Rivers offered Davis what would be his last contract in the NBA, Davis claims that a picture of him in Amsterdam from TMZ that went viral got in the way of him signing with another team during the 2014 offseason. According to Davis, because of that picture, Doc was able to lowball him to return to the Clippers.

“With Amsterdam, they put me on TMZ because I was over there smoking a blunt in Amsterdam… Doc (said), ‘Okay, let me get you a one-year deal, minimum,’ when I’m way better than that. I had to go back to that because Doc was the only person that took me back because I was with his players. I had a deal with the Washington Wizards at that time before I was going to sign back with the Clippers, and they shut it down. Doc was like, ‘What you wanna do?’ He lowballed me because of that situation.”

Play

Glen "Big Baby" Davis: Doc Rivers Gave Me a Minimum Deal After Amsterdam Weed Video (Part 16) Watch the full interview now as a VladTV Youtube Member – youtube.com/channel/UCg7lal8IC-xPyKfgH4rdUcA/join (iPhone Youtube App users click this link: vladtv.com/join ) Part 17: youtu.be/OlBuRjJuZpE Part 15: youtu.be/I6uS3Y9qUhc Part 1: youtu.be/7Jhy2FoT1gA ——– In this clip, Glen "Big Baby" Davis opened up about signing a 1-year deal with the Clippers in 2015, which he said was a… 2022-07-28T19:30:01Z

That’s not the only grievance Davis had with Rivers during their time together.

Davis Blames Doc for Boston Losing 2010 NBA Finals

Davis believes that Doc’s strategies as a coach were what led to the Celtics losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 NBA Finals. More specifically, he believes that Doc’s habit of overplaying his veterans led to the team running out of gas.

“That was Doc’s fault. I blame that on Doc,” Davis said. “Doc has a mentality of rolling with his veterans. The guys that he feels like got him there, but when you go back to 2010, Game 4, right. That was my big breakout game… That game, we had to find energy from something else. It’s the same thing for Game 7, Doc. We’ve got to find the energy from somewhere else in Game 7. So, Rasheed Wallace playing all these minutes. (Kevin Garnett) playing all these minutes. You’ve got to let us give them some break. There was a period in the second half he didn’t sub.”

While understanding why Rivers would prefer to play his veterans, Davis added that because he felt he proved himself in Game 4 of that series, he deserved more time.

“I get it. You want your veterans to help you. You rely on your veterans. You rely on the guys that got you there, but as a coach, you have to adjust, and that’s the greatest thing about being coaches, being able to adjust on the fly at this moment… At the same time, I’ve already proven myself in Game 4 that I can get things done. I can go out there and get us some quality buckets, quality shots. So, I feel like he didn’t use what truly got him there.”

Play

Glen "Big Baby" Davis Blames Doc Rivers for Losing to Lakers in 2010 NBA Finals (Part 12) Watch the full interview now as a VladTV Youtube Member – youtube.com/channel/UCg7lal8IC-xPyKfgH4rdUcA/join (iPhone Youtube App users click this link: vladtv.com/join ) Part 13: youtu.be/V8m4gEFXoOE Part 11: youtu.be/AsKuDtPda2c Part 1: youtu.be/7Jhy2FoT1gA ——– In this clip, Glen "Big Baby" Davis revisits getting elbowed in the face by Dwight Howard during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals back in… 2022-07-24T17:00:06Z

Davis later references Shaquille O’Neal as someone Doc could have played in that series, but Shaq wasn’t on that team. He signed with the Celtics that very summer.