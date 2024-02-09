‘Good Locker Room Presence’ Floated as Celtics Buyout Target

Though the Boston Celtics acquired two new players at the NBA Trade Deadline, they still have one available roster spot. The Celtics have various options for what they can do with it. They can leave it open, convert one of their two-way players to a full-time deal, or sign a free agent.

If they choose the last option, there are many players that they can choose from. One of them is Thaddeus Young, who the Nets waived after the Raptors traded him to Brooklyn. NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell explained why Young would appeal to the Celtics.

“The 6-foot-8 Young is built very similarly to (Xavier) Tillman, but he boasts 17 years of NBA experience, including 59 playoff games,” Hartwell wrote in a February 8 story. “If the Celtics are looking for a good locker room presence who can make well-rounded contributions in limited minutes, Young is worth inquiring about.”

At 35 years old, Young is not the player he was when he played for the 76ers and Pacers. However, he’s still productive and experienced. In 23 games during the 2023-24 season, Young is averaging five points and 3.3 rebounds a game on 62.1% shooting from the field. Young’s role expanded on the Raptors as he filled in for the injured Jakob Poeltl.

Thaddeus Young ‘Will Find Landing Spot’: Report

Whether Thaddeus Young joins the Celtics or not, he’s likely to find a new home anyway. SportsNet’s Michael Grange reported via his X account that Young will have a new team in part because he’s a beloved teammate.

“Word I’m hearing is that Thad Young will find a landing spot after being waived by the Nets. Had plenty of good minutes with Poeltl out and will – of course – get rave reviews from Raptors as character piece.”

Young’s veteran leadership would serve the Celtics well even if, on the court, he would serve as frontcourt depth and not much else. If he signed with Boston, he’d play behind Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Xavier Tillman, and Luke Kornet.

Given the Celtics insistence on resting Porzingis and Horford to save them for the postseason, Young could potentially find minutes in the scenario where both are absent.

Pistons Waive Danilo Gallinari

The Celtics have more options besides Thaddeus Young. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that the Pistons had waived ex-Celtic Danilo Gallinari on February 8.

Because the Wizards traded Gallinari to the Pistons, the Celtics can legally sign him when he becomes a free agent. The two problems they would face in a potential reunion would be whether Gallinari holds a grudge after they traded him and if he would sign with a team that likely wouldn’t play him much at full strength.

Gallinari proved with the Pistons that he can still score in bunches. On January 31, Gallinari scored 20 points while hitting four three-pointers in a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics have two big men who can shoot threes: Horford and Porzingis. They would have a third one with Gallinari. Even if they wouldn’t offer much playing time, the Celtics would still offer Gallinari a chance at a title.