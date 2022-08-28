Proposed Trade Send Two Ex-Celtic Stars to Storied Rival

While the Boston Celtics are sitting pretty coming off an NBA Finals run, their rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, are stuck at the moment. The Russell Westbrook experiment blew up in their face so badly that the team missed the playoffs for the second time in the LeBron James era. There have been rumors circulating that they’ve been looking to trade Westbrook this offseason, but Westbrook remains on the roster with training camp only a month away.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing three trade scenarios in which the Lakers would trade Westbrook, along with their two remaining first-round picks, for players that could help the Lakers. Coming in at no. 3 was a trade in which the Lakers would send Westbrook and the two first-rounders to the Charlotte Hornets for former Celtics Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. Bailey explained why the Lakers could benefit from a trade like that.

“For a team as desperate as the Lakers should be (who knows how long a title window with Anthony Davis and 37-year-old LeBron will remain open), paying this much makes some sense.

“Hayward’s health concerns notwithstanding (he’s averaged fewer than 50 appearances per season the last three years), he obviously spaces the floor better than Westbrook and fits alongside LeBron in positionless forward combos. With AD at the 5 and those two creating, it’s easy to imagine a high-end offense in L.A.

“And that’s before you add Rozier’s volume three-point shooting to keep perimeter defenders honest.”

Bailey also wrote this trade scenario based on an earlier report from Marc Stein.

Stein Says Lakers are Wary of Hayward’s Injury History

On April 17, 2022, Stein wrote an article titled “Westbrook Watch,” which detailed where Westbrook’s next team could be since, according to Stein himself, it was an open secret then that the Lakers would look to trade him once he exercised his $47 million player option.

Stein listed Charlotte as a trade partner because they wanted to open cap room to extend some of their younger players.

“Charlotte is regarded as a team to watch as a potential trade partner for Westbrook because the Hornets have long-term salary they are widely expected to try to shed to create future flexibility and help facilitate contract extensions for the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and possibly P.J. Washington.”

Stein added that the Lakers may not want to add Hayward because of his injury history, so if a deal were to come to fruition, it would stem from their interest in Rozier.

“The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled. The Lakers surely understand that they need to factor in durability if they are taking on long-term money, which suggests that Terry Rozier would have to be the Southern California-bound headliner if the Hornets and Lakers eventually progress to serious trade talks.”

If the Lakers do find a trade they like for Westbrook, there is one other option for them.

Lakers May Send Westbrook Home

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the acquisition of Patrick Beverley more than likely means that Westbrook’s days as a Laker are numbered. If a trade doesn’t happen, the Lakers may decide to send him home.

“Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.”

One way or the other, all reports indicate that Westbrook will not suit up for the Lakers this season.