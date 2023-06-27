Grant Williams Breaks Silence on Future With Celtics

After the Boston Celtics made the splashy decision to trade for star big Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, some such as Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe suggested that it simultaneously seems to point to the end of Grant Williams’ tenure in Beantown.

However, during a recent appearance at a Fanatics event at Foxborough, when asked if he believes a reunion with the C’s is still in the cards, the impending restricted free agent issued a statement that suggests he’s certainly open to re-upping with the franchise.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics,” Williams said, as transcribed by Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone.

Despite this uplifting desire, however, Williams would continue on to note that if something else were to happen, and he and the Celtics can’t mutually agree to terms on a new deal, “then I have to transition.”

Grant Williams Deemed ‘Top Target’ for Mavericks

With or without the help of the Celtics, the sharpshooting forward will wind up landing a new contract this coming summer and, according to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Dallas Mavericks may want to view him as their “top target” on the open market.

“If he is indeed available, the Dallas Mavericks should pursue him with the mid-level exception they would have access to in the event Kyrie Irving re-signs and takes them over the salary cap. Dallas already landed a big man who can roll to the rim in Richaun Holmes on draft night (presumably with a trade exception it created earlier by trading Dāvis Bertāns).

“Now, the Mavs could use another big who can space the floor for Kyrie and Luka Dončić’s drives. Over the last three seasons, Williams has averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 threes, while shooting 39.7 percent from deep. And perhaps just as important, he’s shown a solid ability to defend centers and bigger wings,” Bailey wrote.

Grant Williams set a Playoff career-high with 27 points and 7 three-pointers made in Game 7 to power the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in May 2022.

Grant Williams finds himself coming off a career season with the Boston Celtics, as he went on to post 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while cashing in on 39.5% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Patrick Beverley an Option for Celtics

Following the departure of Marcus Smart via the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster and the questionable health of Malcolm Brogdon, the once enviably deep guard depth on this Celtics roster could now use some bolstering.

NESN’s Gio Rivera believes one route Boston could take is by way of pursuing veteran Patrick Beverley on the free agency market this summer.

“The stars are in alignment for the Celtics to add Beverley to their already improved roster for next season,” Rivera wrote. “Beverley, 34, is an unrestricted free agent with a nearly identical level of toughness to Smart, coupled with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience that Boston has missed. He’s vaguely reminiscent of Marcus Morris’ with Boston four seasons ago,” Rivera wrote.

A three-time All-Defensive selection, Patrick Beverley has made a name for himself as being one of the league’s peskiest presences on the less glamorous side of the ball.

Through 11 seasons in the association, the 34-year-old finds himself boasting per-game averages of 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and half a block while shooting 37.3% from deep.

Adding a presence like Beverley could prove to be a solid way of replacing some of the leadership, defensive production, and raw on-court intensity that was provided by Marcus Smart over the last nine seasons.