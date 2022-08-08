Celtics Star Sounds Off on Kevin Durant Rumors: ‘It’d Be Cool’

The Boston Celtics have been linked with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in recent weeks. On July 25, 2022, both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania confirmed the Celtics had discussions with the Nets involving Durant and Jaylen Brown. In a recent interview with Sportscasting, Williams admitted that he would be flattered to be included in a trade for Durant.
Williams made it clear that, while he wants to stay a Celtic first and foremost, he would be flattered if he was included in a deal for Durant because he would have been added value-wise in a trade for one of the NBA’s greatest players.
“If I get involved in the KD trade — I don’t want to leave Boston, I love Boston. It’s one of the places I want to be — but he’s a top-10 player ever… You can say, ‘Dang, I got traded for Kevin Durant. I was a value add in that trade.’ It’d be cool to say that, but at the same time, I don’t want to go anywhere. I’d rather stay where I’m at.”
Williams referenced the Celtics trading Al Jefferson for Kevin Garnett back in 2007 as to why he would be flattered to be included in such a deal.
“They told me a story about how Al Jefferson was in that (Kevin Garnett) trade, and when they called Al, they said, ‘hey, man, we’re trading you,’ and he said, ‘for who?’ They said, ‘Kevin Garnett.’ All you can do is tip your cap.”
While Williams thinks it would be cool to be included in a Durant deal, he made it very clear he wants to remain a Celtic. He’s echoed that same sentiment during the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
Williams Vocalized His Intent to Stay
When talking to reporters at the Summer League, Williams made it clear that he would prefer to stay in Boston. Williams made it clear how much he loves the city and the friends he’s made among his teammates.
“I think both parties are hopefully mutually understanding that we want to get this thing done and make sure that we come together and have a successful next few years,” Williams said. “Because I love Boston, I love the fact that I not only get to be there and be around the team that I’m with, cause I have great relationships with the guys. But I also just love the city and being able to live there.”
Since then, nothing has materialized regarding an extension. That might just be because the Celtics are still reportedly in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Celtics Still Linked to Durant
Charania confirmed on August 8 that the Celtics are still among the teams interested in Durant, alongside the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat. Charania also made it clear that the Nets are still asking for a King’s ransom for Durant.
The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal. Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said.
Durant issued the Nets an ultimatum – trade him or get rid of Head Coach Steve Nash and President of Basketball Operations Sean Marks.
The Celtics may be interested in acquiring Durant, but it remains to be seen if they would gut their team, which may or may not include trading Grant Williams, to get him.