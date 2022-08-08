Celtics Star Sounds Off on Kevin Durant Rumors: ‘It’d Be Cool’

The Boston Celtics have been linked with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in recent weeks. On July 25, 2022, both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania confirmed the Celtics had discussions with the Nets involving Durant and Jaylen Brown. In a recent interview with Sportscasting, Williams admitted that he would be flattered to be included in a trade for Durant.

Williams made it clear that, while he wants to stay a Celtic first and foremost, he would be flattered if he was included in a deal for Durant because he would have been added value-wise in a trade for one of the NBA’s greatest players.

“If I get involved in the KD trade — I don’t want to leave Boston, I love Boston. It’s one of the places I want to be — but he’s a top-10 player ever… You can say, ‘Dang, I got traded for Kevin Durant. I was a value add in that trade.’ It’d be cool to say that, but at the same time, I don’t want to go anywhere. I’d rather stay where I’m at.”

Williams referenced the Celtics trading Al Jefferson for Kevin Garnett back in 2007 as to why he would be flattered to be included in such a deal.

“They told me a story about how Al Jefferson was in that (Kevin Garnett) trade, and when they called Al, they said, ‘hey, man, we’re trading you,’ and he said, ‘for who?’ They said, ‘Kevin Garnett.’ All you can do is tip your cap.”

While Williams thinks it would be cool to be included in a Durant deal, he made it very clear he wants to remain a Celtic. He’s echoed that same sentiment during the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.