Young Celtics Star Labeled as ‘Overlooked Breakout Candidate’

The Boston Celtics will be heading into next season with very high expectations. After making it all the way to the NBA Finals this past year, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the team will undoubtedly be hoping to improve upon their success.

And so far this summer, Brad Stevens has done his best to improve the roster around the team’s stars. He signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency and traded five players to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon. However, the internal development of the team will be just as important.

Guys like Robert Williams and Payton Pritchard could potentially take a jump, but according to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, Grant Williams is the player to look out for next year. He believes that he’s Boston’s “overlooked breakout candidate.”

“Still only 23 years old and entering his fourth season, Williams is the biggest breakout candidate on the roster,” Tomase wrote. “There’s almost no chance he has already peaked. That’s not how basketball works. Plenty of legitimate players have averaged single digits at age 23 with a decent 3-point stroke and then gone on to become vital cogs on winning teams, be it Detlef Schrempf, Jimmy Butler, or Marcus Morris.”

And even though Williams struggled in the NBA Finals, so did the rest of the team. Tomase thinks that people should look past that.

Williams Could Mimic Draymond Green

The NBA Finals were rough for most players on the Celtics, as no one quite played up to par. Williams didn’t play too well in the Finals, but Tomase noted that, considering everyone played poorly, the youngster deserves a break.

“Williams is feeling the sting of recency bias particularly acutely, since he stumbled at exactly the moment when the Celtics desperately needed help for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford,” said Tomase. “His failures became more glaring when juxtaposed against the contributions the Warriors received from Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton Jr., though he was by no means alone.”

Never forget when Grant Williams went for 27 points against the defending champs and sent them home in Game 7 🔥

pic.twitter.com/OA382fE9pM — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) July 8, 2022

He also mentioned that it’s not fair to judge Williams so quickly.

“Judging him on three games, or one series, misses the bigger picture,” Tomase explained. “Williams may never be Draymond, but the tools are there to make for a convincing stunt double. Consider how far he has come since his rookie year, when he missed his first 25 3-pointers, to last season, when he made 41.1 percent from distance, mostly in what became known as the corner office.”

Plus, if you account for Williams’ defense, he has a chance to become a real star.

Williams’ Defense is Major Calling Card

Outside of his elite three-point shot, Williams’ defensive versatility is what makes him such an impressive young player.

“Add his calling-card defensive versatility — at one point in the playoffs Williams had combined to hold Durant and Antetokounmpo to 36 percent shooting — and you’re looking at “Draymond Lite.” On a Celtics team that already includes an all-world player in Tatum, an All-Star sidekick in Brown, and established veterans like Horford, Brogdon, and Marcus Smart, there’s a lane for a complementary grinder in the frontcourt alongside the high-flying Robert Williams,” Tomase stated.

If Williams can put everything together this year, he could take the next step in his career.