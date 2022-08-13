Pic of Grant Williams Posing With Celtics Legend Goes Viral

It appears Grant Williams has been spending time with one of the more legendary Boston Celtics this summer. The Celtics’ forward was seen posing with Ray Allen among a group of men who, from the looks of things, were playing golf on a golf course that appears to be located in Massachusetts. Allen and Williams were standing right next to each other.

Allen’s caption read, “The rain came, we put our rain gear on and kept going!” while adding hashtags for vineyard vibes and farm neck. This would indicate that they were playing on the Farm Neck Golf Course, which is located on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Among those also in the picture is former NFL Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals, and actors Don Cheadle and Chris Spencer. While this is, of course, a group of men enjoying their leisure time on the golf course, it’s clear Grant Williams has a rapport with previous Celtics stars who played with the team not that long ago.

2022 has been the year in which Allen has seemingly re-embraced his Celtics roots.

Allen’s Involvement With Celtics in 2022

Celtics fans were not happy when Allen left the team to join the Miami Heat in 2012. More specifically, they weren’t happy that he joined LeBron James. However, a decade has passed since all of that went down. In 2022, it appears that Allen is back in the Celtics’ good graces.

While the NBA was hosting a ceremony for its 75th-anniversary team, Paul Pierce filmed Allen talking with Kevin Garnett, where he made note that they were talking again while singing, “Reunited and it feels so good!” which are lyrics from the song “Reunited” by Peaches and Herbs.

A few weeks later, Allen showed up to Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony in Boston. While Garnett reflected on his career, he called Ray out, telling him how good it is to see him, inspiring the two to hug it out as Pierce soon joined them in the embrace.

When the Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, Allen was among those who attended Game 6 in Boston.

When Celtics legend Bill Russell died earlier this summer, Allen posted a tribute to Russell, praising him for his impact both on and off the basketball court. Allen included that Russell was the reason why he wanted to be a Celtic.

And now Allen’s spending time with players currently on the Celtics roster like Grant Williams on the golf course. Allen is not the only Celtics legend that Williams has spent time with.

Williams Detailed Interactions With Bill Russell

In a recent interview with Sportcasting, Williams was asked about what it was like for him to meet Russell. Williams admitted he only met him twice, but he let Russell knew how he felt about him when he got the chance.

“I had only one encounter with Bill,” Williams told Sportcasting. “I’ll remember it always. It was at a Lakers game, and I believe it was my rookie year.

“He was sitting courtside, and I just ran up in the middle of halftime and shook his hand because I wanted to thank him for all he did for my family more than anything else, in terms of how his career led my grandfather to a positive path. I just wanted to thank him for that.

“It was a quick interaction because I had to get back to the game. That was the one real interaction I had with Bill. Outside of that, it was at Kobe’s memorial. I didn’t spend time with him, but I saw him there.