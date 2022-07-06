Celtics Coach Sounds Off on Grant Williams’ Antics With Referees

The Boston Celtics’ offseason is fully underway. Brad Stevens has already been wheeling and dealing, reportedly completely multiple moves, including signing Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal and trading multiple players and a pick for Malcolm Brogdon.

Next up for Boston is Summer League. They just filled out their roster, which happens to include Jayson Tatum’s cousin. The team is already practicing together, and at one of the scrimmages, they employed Celtics forward Grant Williams to be a referee.

In tandem, Celtics assistant coach Ben Sullivan, who will be acting as the head coach of Boston’s Summer League team, decided to poke fun at Williams. He said that it’s good for Williams to experience the difficulties of refereeing, hinting at the forward’s past run-ins with refs.

“Grant was fine,” Sullivan stated. “It’s good for Grant to see how hard officiating actually is so that when he is hard on them, he can have a better perspective. No one can give him as hard a time as he gives the refs.”

Williams often finds himself getting into brush-ups with the referees. Whether it be complaining about calls, no-calls, or otherwise, he’s constantly making conversation with the referees, and it’s usually not in a friendly manner.

The youngster even got into trouble with head coach Ime Udoka for the antics, as he called Williams out at the beginning of May.

Udoka Scolds Williams for Referee Antics

During Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, there was a sequence where Williams thought he was fouled on a drive. He instantly began complaining to the referees, but while he was doing that, the Bucks were pushing the pace in transition.

Since Williams didn’t get back on defense, Bucks wing Pat Connaughton was able to nail a wide-open corner three. Udoka immediately called a timeout and began chewing out Williams in the huddle. He spoke about the incident post-game, calling it a “learning moment.”

“Just a learning moment,” Udoka explained. “You can’t get caught up in that. You have to play through it just like they did. They played with pace. When we cried about calls, they were running out and got too many easy looks. So something like I said we talked about early in camp. It’s something I’m going to keep hammering away on until we get where we want to be.”

Williams made up for the debacle with his play during the rest of the series, but the forward has unfortunately made his complaining a trend. He even called out the referees during the Finals after multiple run-ins with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Williams Calls Out Officials in NBA Finals

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, fans were upset that Green wasn’t ejected. Many believed that, after a run-in with Jaylen Brown, he should have been called for his second technical foul. The referees said after the game that they took the situation into consideration and that they didn’t want to eject Green for that. Williams sounded off to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, saying that they want techs called consistently.

“I personally believe you have to understand the magnitude of the game and how an ejection can impact the game,” Williams said. “No one wants to see the game impacted by an ejection. But either all techs are the same or you consider the situation when [contemplating] a second tech. We just want the rules to be enforced straightforward and consistently.”

Regardless, Williams’ in-game complaints have cost the Celtics, so maybe him getting the chance to referee Summer League scrimmages will help him appreciate how difficult it is to be a ref in the NBA.