Eight-Year Veteran Scorer Floated as Celtics Grant Williams Replacement

The biggest fish have been reeled in for the most part during NBA Free Agency this summer. With that, there’s a limited number of quality veterans the Boston Celtics could potentially acquire, and they likely would add them for a veteran’s minimum contract.

On the July 8 episode of the “NBA Front Office,” NBA Insider Jake Fischer explained why Kelly Oubre Jr. could potentially fit in as a possible Grant Williams replacement.

“Thinking about the Celtics and the fact that, yeah, they do kind of have an opening in the frontcourt. But he can be a small ball four; I would say all three of (Boston’s bigs) are centers at this point. Al Horford’s shooting is interesting enough where you’re able to play him and Rob the other, but Boston would make some sense to me for him.”

Keith Smith agreed, saying, “Oubre, basically anybody who needs a wing, he’s got to be at the top of their list.”

Oubre is coming off a career year scoring-wise with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 20.3 points a game, his highest since he averaged 18.7 points with the Phoenix Suns during the 2019-20 season. With Williams’ departure, the Celtics may look to Oubre as someone who could replace Williams while also helping their second-unit scoring.

Celtics Attended Workout for John Wall

On July 9, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the Celtics were among the teams who attended a private workout for John Wall.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko wrote via his personal Twitter.

Following Iko’s report, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss gave his thoughts on the prospect of the Celticd adding Wall.

“The organization understands they need someone who can get into the paint and make plays,” Weiss wrote. “(Wall) may have just enough left in the tank for one more season as a backup guard and would complement the current rotation as a composed scorer who can make reads from deep in the paint. He isn’t the answer in a large role, but he at least checks off that important depth box for the roster.”

Aaron Nesmith Says Celtics Fans Will Love Oshae Brissett

Having played with Oshae Brissett last season on the Indiana Pacers, former Celtics lottery pick Aaron Nesmith sang his former teammate’s praises.

“Celtics fans are going to love Oshae,” Nesmith told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “He plays with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, and a lot of hustle. He’s going to do well there.”

With Williams off the team now, Brissett will likely get a chance to prove himself in the Celtics’ rotation. Although a potential addition of Kelly Oubre could make the harder should the Celtics add Oubre to the roster.

Brissett joins Kristaps Porzingis, Dalano Banton, and Jordan Walsh as the Celtics’ key additions this offseason. Based on Nesmith’s words, who was also an energy wing off the Celtics’ bench, Brissett could provide a jolt of energy to the second unit.