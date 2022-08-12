Grant Williams Reveals the Secrets to His Vast Improvement

Grant Williams is coming off his best season with the Boston Celtics. Across the board, he put career-highs in nearly every category. His shooting percentages both overall – 47.5 percent – and from three – 41.1 percent – were the best he’s put up as a pro. His averages scoring-wise – 7.8 – and rebounding-wise – 3.6 – were also the best he’s put up in his three-year career.

Williams’ improvements were on full display when his 27-point performance, catalyzed by making seven three-pointers – helped the Celtics get past the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Play

Grant Williams Sets New Playoff Career-High 27 PTS 🍀 Grant Williams Dropped A Playoff Career-High 27 PTS & 7 Threes! Stay up-to-date on news, live scores and stats with the NBA App:app.link.nba.com/-App22 2022-05-15T23:54:46Z

At Jr. Celtics camp, Williams revealed how he got so much better as a shooter in his third NBA season. Williams not only talked about the reps he took to improve, but also that getting better at you’re good at can help you get better at other facets of the game.

“I was never necessarily a knockdown, elite shooter growing up. I was a guy who could shoot the ball, but it was not something that I could do at an elite level. It came down to reps but also practicing shots that I was taking during the game. You want to be able to be elite at what you’re going to be presented and then expand on your game.”

Williams later went into specifics regarding what he did to get better as a shooter..

“Over the summer, I worked on specifically specializizing in two spots where I know a lot of my shots were coming. Then, as the season went on, I started working on shots that were in different areas. I would say that I built a foundation by shooting hundreds of thousands of shots in the spots that I was going to be taking… and from then on, I started improving on things I might see the next year… as my role continues to develop.”

Grant Williams tells the kids about how he improved his shooting pic.twitter.com/JPvv1GmPtX — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 12, 2022

At the camp, Williams also got personal about his teammates.

Williams Revealed His Favorite Teammates

One of the attendees at Jr. Celtics camp asked Grant who his favorite teammate currently is. Williams disqualified any teammates not on the team, like Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith, but gave a surprising answer nonetheless.

“It is a hard tie between Luke Kornet, because Luke is like the nicest guy you guys will ever meet. He’s like a Catholic man. He’s a family man, and Jayson (Tatum) because we have a really close bond… Sorry to all my other brothers in arms.”

Another Luke Kornet fan pic.twitter.com/HvZt1mVFYM — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 12, 2022

Williams was later asked about the rumors surrounding his star teammate Jaylen Brown.

Williams Showed Support For Brown

During the Jr. Celtics camp, Williams was asked about the trade rumors involving Jaylen Brown with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant that popped up during the summer. Williams brought up that being traded is part of the business in the NBA while showing love for Brown.

“I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. I talk to him, texted him, reeach out of as often as I can. It’s one of those things. It’s the league. It’s a business. It’s one of those things that you can’t be discouraged by because we love JB. It also shows how valuable he is.”

Grant Williams on Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumor: “I feel like he’s mature in his mindset … I talk to him, texted him, reach out as often as I can. It’s one of those things, it’s the league, it’s a business, it’s not something to be discouraged by. We love JB.” pic.twitter.com/AAYOC0GWOu — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 12, 2022

Williams said in an interview with Sportcasting how cool it would be to be traded in a deal for Durant because it would show valuable he is. He also added that his main priority is staying in Boston.