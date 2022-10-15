Grant Williams Sounds Off on Refs Following Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics suffered their second loss of the pre-season against the Toronto Raptors on October 14, in a game that went to overtime following a ton of end-to-end action.

Yet, the loss isn’t what has got fans talking, but rather, Jayson Tatum’s ejection from the game, and the slew of technical fouls that were slapped on the team in the moments following – one on Grant Williams, and one on the team for a delay of game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Grant Williams shared his thoughts on Tatum’s ejection and how the referee’s handled the situation as a whole.

"We have to control our emotions better and do a better job in that scenario." – Grant Williams on the technical fouls called on the Celtics Presented by your New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/5g8BQeH8t9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 15, 2022

“I told the refs to referee the game and not their emotions…It’s pre-season, you can’t get mad at the officials for that. We’re looking forward, we’re not looking at those plays, it doesn’t matter that much in a pre-season game. We’ve got to control our emotions better, and we’ve gotta do a better job of understanding situations…This is what the pre-season is all about, you’ve gotta learn and understand your mistakes, and I think that’s something we will improve on and not carry into the new season,” Williams said.

With Tatum unavailable for the entire fourth quarter and the overtime period, the Celtics were shorthanded against a tough Raptors team, and despite running with their deep bench down the stretch, Boston still looked to be a thorn in Toronto’s side, which bodes well for when the new season gets underway on October 18.

Celtics Unlikely to Extend Grant Williams

Throughout the summer, there have been a lot of discussions surrounding a potential contract extension for Grant Williams – both whether the Celtics should offer an extension, and what the value of that extension should be.

However, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, it appears that Williams is primed to test unrestricted free agency next summer, as the Celtics don’t appear to be preparing an extension offer for the impressive forward.

New: Where things sit with the Cs’ roster. Per sources team intends to fill all 15 spots now. Vonleh is close to securing one and the other is likely to be filled within. Also, Cs are no longer planning to add an assistant to replace Mazzulla. More: https://t.co/gKoLINU7pM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 13, 2022

“The Celtics continue to have discussions with fourth-year forward Grant Williams’s camp about a contract extension ahead of Monday’s deadline, but nothing appears imminent. As of Thursday afternoon the two sides were essentially at a stalemate, a league source said, but that’s fairly common at this stage. Williams is believed to be seeking a four-year deal with an average annual salary of around $13 million to $17 million, but the Celtics’ offers have fallen short,” Himmeslbach wrote on October 13.

In fairness, it took three seasons for us to see the best version of Williams, and the front office may want a larger sample size before meeting his contract demands – so, if that’s the case, then there will be a lot of eyes on how Williams performs between now and next summer, especially in the playoffs.

Williams Leaving Negotiations to His Agent

In an attempt to focus solely on basketball, Williams has noted how he’s leaving the contract negotiations to his agent and the front office, with the hope that it will keep his mind clear and allow him to put the best product possible on the court.

Speaking to the media during a post-practice media session on October 5, Williams said that he believes the business side of the game will ‘take care of itself.’

Grant Williams on a possible contract extension: "That stuff will take care of itself" Presented by: New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/mG2FWRDGv1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 5, 2022

“For me, I’m just approaching every single day as if I either have it or I don’t have it. Just play the game the right way, make sure the team’s winning and focus on the ultimate goal of mine and that stuff will take care of itself. For me, I’m so locked in on the basketball side of things. Contract, anything of that nature, if it happens, I’ll be happy, but until then, let’s just play it out the way we are,” Williams said.

Since the start of pre-season, we’ve seen Williams show some improvements to his game, most notably in attacking off the dribble – especially when beating a close-out. Hopefully, those new additions to his skillset will ensure Brad Stevens is inclined to retain Williams’ services, either now, or at the end of the season.