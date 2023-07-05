Sharpshooting Forward Deemed ‘Top Free-Agent Target’ for Celtics

Though the Boston Celtics could very well be done with making splashy moves this summer, there are still smaller transactions Brad Stevens and company could execute to better bolster their rotation for what they hope to be a title run in 2023-24.

They may have little wiggle room in the spending department, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes there’s one player available on the open market that the front office should view as a ‘top’ target: their own restricted free agent, Grant Williams.

“There wasn’t a ton of cap space to begin with this offseason, and most have already spent it elsewhere. His list of potential landing spots hasn’t entirely dried up, but it dwindles by the day. At this rate, it probably makes sense for Boston to just match whatever offer sheet he finds,” Buckley wrote.

Buckley would continue on by stating that even if the Celtics don’t plan to utilize him in a major way within their rotation should they re-sign him, especially with the recent Kristaps Porzingis trade, they could still “bring him back as an asset—on both the court and the trade market.”

Through five full days, Grant Williams remains available on the free agency market despite coming off a career-best season where he averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 39.5% from deep through 79 games with the Celtics.

Grant Williams Open to Celtics Return

Despite the uncertainty of his future with the franchise, Grant Williams has publicly admitted that he’s open to returning to the Celtics should the franchise want him back.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics,” Williams said, as transcribed by Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone.

Grant Williams talks about his future with Boston & how he's feeling after undergoing hand surgery pic.twitter.com/KNmuVcLEyD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 27, 2023

Williams would continue on by noting that he’s interested in the idea of playing in a rotation alongside star big man Porzingis, stating: “He’s a very special talent, and however I can play around the guys, whether it’s [Jayson Tatum], [Jaylen Brown], Kristaps, Derrick [White], I’ll adapt to that.”

Celtics Sign Former Raptors Guard

Though the Celtics are still mulling over the idea of bringing back Grant Williams via free agency, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 3 that Brad Stevens and company have decided to strike on another signing in the form of a two-year contract with third-year guard, Dalano Banton.

.@DALANOBANTON going to WORK tonight 😤 16 PTS & counting pic.twitter.com/JDKMFuOtXq — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 15, 2022

A soon-to-be third-year pro, Banton has spent his tenure in the association switching back and forth between the Toronto Raptors and their G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905.

Selected 46 overall in the second round during the 2021 NBA draft, Banton finds himself boasting career averages of 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.

With his addition to the roster, Brad Stevens bolsters the backcourt depth for the Celtics which has recently seen numerous shakeups what with the injury concerns of Malcolm Brogdon and the recent trade of Marcus Smart.

Banton’s deal with Boston holds a guaranteed value of $4.2 million through 2025.