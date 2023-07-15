NBA Champion Floated as Trade Target With Grant Williams Roster Exception

The trade exception the Boston Celtics received from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade is worth $6.2 million. Among the players that the Celtics could target with their new TPE, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston explained why Otto Porter Jr. of the Toronto Raptors could be worth a flyer.

Forsberg talked about Porter’s red flags health-wise while also mentioning how he helped the Golden State Warriors win the title in 2022.

“The extra bit of padding built into TPEs could leave the Celtics just enough room to ponder someone like Porter. His health probably doesn’t make it worth the risk. Porter played 63 games for Golden State in 2022 and aided their title run (including against Boston in the NBA Finals that year),” Forsberg wrote.

Forsberg added that Porter’s lack of availability, along with acquiring his salary, could hurt the Celtics.

“The Raptors rolled the dice in signing him to a two-year deal last summer, and he played a mere eight games this past season. That might drive down the price for someone that would be a depth piece. but if Porter Jr.’s salary forced the Celtics above the second apron, it might not be worth even taking on the contract.”

Analyst Previews Celtics Roster Without Grant Williams

Jay King of The Athletic outlined what Williams’ departure from the Celtics means for their wing rotation going forward and how that impacts them in the regular season.

“It…left a lack of forward depth behind Tatum and Brown. That probably shouldn’t be too much of a regular-season issue when the Celtics are healthy. (Sam) Hauser has proven he can handle consistent minutes, and (Oshae) Brissett should replace some of the defensive versatility Williams took with him to Dallas. Hauser and Brissett should be fine during the regular season,” King wrote.

King added that it could be a more concerning issue during the playoffs.

“Will they cut it during the playoffs? That’s to be determined. Brissett, who shot 31 percent from the 3-point arc last season, could be an offensive issue. Hauser could be a problem at the other end of the court. Jordan Walsh, Boston’s second-round pick, is probably a long shot to earn any sort of consistent minutes, never mind a playoff role. The Celtics could eventually regret losing Williams mostly for financial relief and improved roster flexibility.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. Mentioned as Free Agent Target

While the Celtics will likely rely on Hauser, Brissett, or Jordan Walsh to fill the void left by Williams, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer explained why he believes the Celtics should look into adding Kelly Oubre Jr. to their frontcourt.

“Thinking about the Celtics and the fact that, yeah, they do kind of have an opening in the frontcourt,” Fischer said during an appearance on the July 8 episode of “The NBA Front Office Podcast.” “But [Oubre] can be a small-ball four; I would say all three of [Boston’s bigs] are centers at this point. Al Horford’s shooting is interesting enough where you’re able to play him and Rob the other, but Boston would make some sense to me for him.”

Keith Smith, one of the podcast’s cohosts, added that, “Oubre, basically anybody who needs a wing, he’s got to be at the top of their list.”