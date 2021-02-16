Griffin Mega Trade Could Bring Relief to Struggling Celtics

Their season trending sharply downward, the Boston Celtics may need to get inventive to avoid a full-on free fall or, at the very least, to salvage what is looking more and more like a failed experiment with Kemba Walker.

Could Blake Griffin be the answer?

Monday afternoon, Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN that Griffin, the former perennial All-Star acquired in 2018 mere months after signing a five-year $171 million deal with the Clippers, had agreed to take a permanent seat on Detroit’s bench to open up playing time for the Piston’s young crop of players.

“We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved,“ said Weaver.

The agreement, which essentially amounts to paid time off for the 31-year-old veteran averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season, means that Griffin is theoretically now in play ahead of the March 25 trade deadline. But few teams will have an interest in acquiring Griffin given what he’s owed over the remainder of his contract — $36.6 million this year and $39 million in 2021-22, according to Spotrac.

The Celtics, however, could make it work if they opted to part ways with the struggling Walker, who makes almost as much as Griffin annually. (Walker, according to Spotrac, will make $34.3, $36.0 and $37.6 million over the next three seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent.)

A Physical Presence

Setting aside financials for a moment, trading for Griffin could materially increase the Celtics’ chances of winning games. Though not the explosive player he once was (he has not recorded a single dunk in 20 games this season with Detroit, according to Basketball-Reference — a fact that would’ve seen unfathomable only a few years ago) Griffin’s size and aggressiveness would immediately bolster a Boston squad that has had trouble defending inside the paint all season.

And by removing the shoot-first Walker, more opportunities would be made available to the Celtics’ young roster, particularly superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while simultaneously creating an inside-outside option, through Griffin, that has been almost nonexistent all season.

Griffin can also shoot the three, averaging two makes a game on 31.5% shooting from behind the arc. As a cherry on top, the Celts might be able to get point guard Delon Wright in a deal with Detroit, which would give them more depth and length in the backcourt.

Of course in today’s NBA, financial considerations can never be put aside completely. But those might work out in Boston’s favor, too .

If the Celtics could manage to deal Walker to Detroit, Boston would essentially be off the hook for the third and final year of his contract, since Griffin’s contract expires a year earlier than Walker’s. That would mean almost $40 million in extra space.

Pressure to Act Now

The March 25 trade deadline has been top-of-mind for Celtics fans and management ever since Gordon Hayward’s sign-and-trade deal with Charlotte last offseason.

Hayward’s trade gave Boston the largest ever traded player exception in NBA history, $28.5 million, and fired up an almost constant debate over how best the Celtics should deploy their bounty, which becomes unavailable after one year.

While there is no lack of fervor over who the Celtics should acquire, Boston’s president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, has stated on numerous occasions that he may opt to wait for better options to arise during the upcoming offseason. But with Boston’s recent slump (losers of 10 of their last 15 games) Ainge is feeling even more pressure to do something now.

“Just changing faces doesn’t always change things,” Ainge told the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “But it may come to that.”

Though any deal with Griffin would be outside the realm of the TPE, a swap between Walker and Griffin could allow Ainge to make a meaningful change while keeping the TPE in his holster.

