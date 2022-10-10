Eastern Conference Rival Interested in Ex-Celtics Starter: Report

It appears another team has emerged as a suitor for former Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder. After Shams Charania confirmed that Crowder and his current team, the Phoenix Suns, have agreed to part ways, Charania reported on October 10 that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as one of Crowder’s interested suitors.

“Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I’m told, as Atlanta has seen if there’s a pathway to bring Crowder into a Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.”

Eastern Conference contender emerges as interested suitor for Suns' Jae Crowder: pic.twitter.com/oxw12tvnUt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2022

On playoff experience alone, Crowder would be appealing to a team like Atlanta since the 56 playoff games he’s played over the past three seasons are the most among all NBA players over the past three years, according to StatMuse.

Money-wise, the Hawks could trade the recently-acquired Justin Holiday and 2022 first-round pick AJ Griffin to complete the deal for Crowder. The one hair in the soup is that Crowder’s desire to leave Phoenix is due to wanting to be a starter, which is something the Hawks are not likely to offer.

So from what I have heard from players Jae Crowder wanted an extension – which he was not going to get. And was also told that he wasn't going to start or end games. And that is why we are where we are today. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 26, 2022

Atlanta’s starters are slated to be Young, Murray, Collins, Deandre Hunter, and Clint Capela, so it’s difficult to see how Crowder could potentially usurp any one of them for a spot in the starting five.

Celtics Interested in Reunion

On September 26, Charania reported on Bally Sports’ “The Rally” that the Celtics were among the teams he viewed as a potential suitor for Crowder. All the teams that Charania mentioned then were teams that Crowder had previously played for.

“Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix,” Charania said. “When you think about what teams could be interested in Jae Crowder, I would look at the team that he’s played for. Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami especially, as teams that could be interested in Jae Crowder.”

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix…Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/sAVkxXumh8 — The Rally (@TheRally) September 26, 2022

Much like the Hawks, the issue with the Celtics reuniting with Crowder is that they aren’t likely to have a starting gig available for him like they did when he played for them from 2015 to 2017. When the team is fully healthy, the Celtics will run with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

Exec Proposed Trade to Reunite Celtics With Crowder

An Eastern Conference executive explained to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney why Danilo Gallinari’s likely season-ending ACL tear could turn him into a trade asset for the Celtics.

“The fact that Gallinari got hurt in the offseason is a little bit of a break because now you can use him as almost a trade exception that you can combine with another guy.”

The executive then outlined a deal in which the Celtics could use Gallinari in a trade that could net them Crowder if they plan to pursue a reunion.

“If you want (Jae) Crowder and you think he might help you win the East–when you look at their weaknesses, he definitely could–would you give up (Payton) Pritchard for him? A guy on the last year of his deal who is 32? I would, A Pritchard and Gallo for Crowder deal works, I think, for both sides.”

Jae Crowder last-second game-winner: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder hit the last-second game-winner to beat the Toronto Raptors. 2015-04-15T02:03:19Z

It may not be a good look for the Celtics to trade Gallinari after they just signed him. The better question might be, would the Suns be willing to take on more long-term money and an injured player to get rid of Crowder?