Celtics Star’s Historic Performance Ranked Next To Larry Bird

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown made history in a 126-107 win against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Scoring a career-high 42 points on 15-of-21 attempts to go with his 5 rebounds and 4 assists; Jaylen was electric. He also connected on seven 3-pointers – which tied his career-high.

But, what’s most astonishing is the fact that Brown accomplished this impressive stat line all in under 30 minutes. And because of that, he joined a special class of legendary scorers – a seat right next to Hall of Fame forward, 3-time Celtics champion Larry Bird.

Bird and Brown are now the only Celtics players to ever score more than 40 points in under 30 minutes. In 1986, Bird scored 43 points in 29 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 18, according to CBS Boston.

And for over 34 years, Bird was the only Celtics player who completed the impressive feat, until Wednesday. However, it almost didn’t happen.

Jaylen Brown To Brad Stevens Before Reaching Career-High: ‘Can I Get Two More Minutes?’

Heading into the final frame with a 25-point cushioned-lead intact, Brad Stevens subbed out his starters before Brown’s signature performance.

“At first I had no idea, I was just playing,” Brown said. “Then, towards the end of the game, when I got subbed out, with like two minutes, a few minutes left on the clock, or something, in the third quarter they were telling me “Damn, you’re right at your career-high” – which was 34 points. I had gave Brad (Stevens) a little wink like, ‘Can I get two more minutes?’

“He let me go back out there.”

Brown tacked on 8 points in the final two minutes of the third quarter before he reached 42. But in the first half, Jaylen couldn’t miss from behind the arc; he drained six consecutive 3-pointers in the first half before finishing the night 7-of-10.

Brown, the product of the University of California who wasn’t considered a legitimate scoring threat upon entering the NBA in 2016, talked about the leap he’s made since then.

“I always thought I could shoot the ball,” Brown said after Wednesday’s win. “I never doubted myself. In college, I had a year I didn’t shoot the ball as good – you know, all the analytic guys. I only had one year of college and everybody, basically, jumped the gun.

“But, I feel like I’ve always been able to shoot the ball. I never let myself lose confidence.”

Jaylen Brown: ‘A New And Different Role With More Responsibility; I Love’

Averaging 28 points through five games, Brown leads the Celtics in scoring, field-goal percentage (56.3%), and steals (1.8). Since the campaign’s inception, Jaylen’s continued to remind people he’s taking on an increased role, this season – one that’s accompanied by added pressure and greater responsibilities.

It’s a critical place to be at this stage of his career but Jaylen’s good for the part. He’s proven that he can take the mantle when need be while complementing his counterpart in All-Star Jayson Tatum for what they hope will be the first of many more lopsided victories.

“It’s been great, you know. (I’m) definitely trying to accept the challenge,” Brown said. “I’m excited about this year, in general. I feel like we have a great group, we have a lot to learn – I have a lot to learn – but I think we’re all-embracing that challenge. Personally, for me, being able to be in a new and different role with more responsibility; I love.

“I know how to handle that but great responsibility will make sure I get other guys involved; my teammates and try to be the best leader I can possibly be.”

