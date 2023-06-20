Celtics Holding Trade Talks With Playoff Rival: Report

There could be a lot of player movement that happens during the 2023 NBA Draft. Teams may look to move either their player or their draft pick. Despite not having a first-round pick of their own, it appears the Boston Celtics may get in on the pandemonium on draft night.

In his June 20 mock draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Celtics are among the teams currently discussing a trade with one of their recent playoff opponents, the Atlanta Hawks.

“League sources have connected the Hawks to a whole bunch of teams in trade talks—the Celtics, Mavericks, and Raptors,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor then added who could potentially be on the move on Atlanta’s side, some of which could interest the Celtics.

“The Hawks front office is willing to trade anyone but Trae, so that means Dejounte Murray could be a valuable piece in negotiations. And perhaps we’ll finally see a John Collins move.”

Collins and Murray are good players who could help the Celtics get over the hump, but that would all depend on who the Celtics would be willing to send back in exchange for them. Coincidentally, the Hawks used Danilo Gallinari to acquire Murray from the San Antonio Spurs last summer

Celtics Not Interested in Deandre Ayton

The Celtics may be looking for players who can improve their frontcourt, but that doesn’t mean they’re looking at every available big man on the table. Brian Robb of MassLive reported that the Celtics are not interested in Deandre Ayton but added that they could get involved in an Ayton trade.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract, so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

Ayton is slated to be paid $32.5 million next season and will only be paid more for the next two seasons. Adding him with what he’s being paid to a frontcourt of Al Horford and Robert Williams III is a lot of money shelled out to the center position.

Proposed Trade Sends Marcus Smart to Mavericks

On the June 19 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons proposed a trade in which the following would happen.

Celtics receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., No. 10 pick in 2023 Draft

Mavericks receive: Marcus Smart.

Simmons explained why the Celtics would agree to such a trade.

“It solves the guard problem for the Celtics, right?” Simmons said. “Because now you’re moving out one of the guards, and you’re replacing him with a swing. I felt like one of the things the Celtics struggled with last year was not having that guy to put in for Jaylen Brown or (Jayson) Tatum if one of those guys got in foul trouble or wasn’t playing a game or whatever.”

Though the Celtics could use someone like Tim Hardaway Jr., a hybrid guard-forward who can score, acquiring him and a lottery pick at the cost of Smart seems like a pretty massive gamble.