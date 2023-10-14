Celtics Called ‘Ideal Landing Spot’ for 20-point Scoring Wing

With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday among others, the Boston Celtics have plenty of scoring on the roster. However, Bleacher Report’s Adam Fromal explained why the Celtics are an ideal landing spot for free agent scoring wing TJ Warren.

“The 30-year-old can still make tough shots within the half-court set and hold his own as a secondary distributor and defender who uses active hands to overcome his quickness shortcomings. That profile usually garners some interest since the NBA is a shot-maker’s league,” Fromal wrote in an October 30 story.

Fromal then explained why Warren could give their second unit the scoring they need.

“Boston has no shortage of scoring options in the starting lineup, but a second string comprised of Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, and Luke Kornet/Wenyen Gabriel/Lamar Stevens isn’t exactly inspiring.”

Even if he’s not the player he once was, Warren can definitely still score. However, the Celtics shored up on wing depth this offseason, so it wouldn’t make much sense to add another one unless the plan is to waive one of the wings they have now.

The Celtics met with TJ Warren on August 22, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, but the Celtics elected to sign Stevens and Svi Mykhailiuk over him.

Oshae Brissett Singled Out as Underrated Addition

The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained why he believes Celtics wing Oshae Brissett has flown under the radar among offseason signings.

“Brissett…is by far the best chance for Boston to get something above replacement-level production from what is the eighth spot in its rotation at full strength and a more prominent role if any of the top seven are out of the lineup,” Hollinger wrote in an October 11 story. “Despite being a bit undersized for the frontcourt, he mostly played the four in Indiana over the last four seasons, where he held up on the glass (12.0% career rebound rate) and showed good defensive awareness in a team concept.”

Hollinger added that Brisset”s floor spacing leaves much to be desired but believes Boston could provide him opportunities to improve on that end.

“A 34.4% career marksman from 3, Brissett would likely need to convert at the upper end of that range to have real gravity on offense, something that might also make life easier for him on the catch-and-goes he seems to like,” Hollinger wrote.“Perhaps Boston’s talent results in him taking more open shots and boosting the percentages a bit; perhaps, also, the normal improvement from somebody in his mid-20s lets him hit that level.”

The Celtics will give Brissett a fair shot when the 2023-24 season begins, but whether he thrives with the team will depend on how he fits.

Joe Mazzulla Explains Dalano Banton Benching vs. Sixers

Mazzulla benched Celtics backup wing Dalano Banton not too long after the second half of the Celtics preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 12. Mazzulla explained his decision while talking with reporters.

“Listen, there’s nothing more important than holding people to a high standard, especially when you believe in them and know they can be really, really good. And we have a roster of 1-17 that I truly believe in. And there’s just a good learning opportunity,” Mazzulla said, per Adam Himmelsbach via his X account.

While Mazzulla criticized Banton for not hustling, he then praised Banton for how he took it all in stride.

“There was a loose ball there, and I thought he could have gotten it. So credit to him that he was able to take coaching, and he responded really, really well. He’s got a chance to be a really good player in this league, and I just loved the mentality that he brought to being coached and then responding. It’s super important. And I’m thankful that he allowed me to coach him.”

Banton is an unknown quantity, but the Celtics have given him a good look thus far in preseason. If he pans out, he could pay huge dividends for Boston.