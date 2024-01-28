Ime Udoka an ‘Admirer’ of $48 Million Ex-Celtics Center: Report

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka wants to reunite with one of his former players. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Houston Rockets coach would like to bring Robert Williams III aboard.

“My podcast partner Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reported on our #thisleague UNCUT pod recently (link below) that Houston has interest in Williams. Rockets coach Ime Udoka is known to be a Williams admirer dating to their time together in Boston and Houston’s desire to fortify its front line in support of rising star Alperen Şengün is also well-known,” Stein wrote in a January 28 story.

Williams played six games for the Portland Trail Blazers before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. If the Rockets acquire him, he won’t make his debut until October 2024. Williams is also in the second year of a four-year $48 million contract.

It wouldn’t be difficult for the Rockets to acquire Williams with the assets they have. They have Victor Oladipo’s $9.4 million and Jock Landale’s team-friendly four-year, $32 million contract to offer. On top of that, they have multiple first-round picks to offer.

Rockets Also Want Malcolm Brogdon: Report

It turns out that another former Celtic has also drawn interest from the Rockets – Malcolm Brogdon. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that Brogdon has drawn interest from the Rockets on top of two other suitors. Fischer also confirmed the Rockets’ interest in Williams.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics. Head coach Ime Udoka’s Rockets are also one of the teams that is considering a move for injured Portland big man Robert Williams,” Fischer reported in a January 27 story.

Technically, Ime Udoka never coached Brogdon in Boston because the Celtics suspended him just before the 2022-23 season was about to start. Despite that, Brogdon has had a very productive season with the Trail Blazers.

Unlike Williams, Brogdon has had a mostly healthy season with the Trail Blazers. In 35 games, Brogdon has averaged 15.7 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 42.2% from three.

The Rockets could trade for both Brogdon and Williams, but they would have to cobble up $34 million to make a trade.

Trail Blazers ‘Very Open’ to Trading Robert Williams III

Chris Haynes revealed to Stein in the January 22 episode of “#thisleague UNCUT” that the Trail Blazers are willing to trade Robert Williams.

“The Blazers will be very open. That’s not up for debate. If they get the right deal in place, they will be open. … Robert Williams is somebody that is definitely available,” Haynes said, as transcribed by Blazer’s Edge.

The one conundrum that comes with acquiring Williams is that he is injury-prone. The most games Williams has ever played in one season is 62 with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season. Williams tore his meniscus towards the end of that season and tried to play on it, but it was clear the injury limited what he could do.

Williams is a shot-blocker and a lob threat, but his biggest issue has always been his availability or lack of.