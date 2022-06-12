Ime Udoka Fires Shots at Inconsistent Celtics

We’re heading into game five of the NBA Finals, with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors tied at two wins apiece, although, it’s fair to claim that Boston has been their own worst enemy throughout the series.

Just like in the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat series, Boston has failed to build upon wins – consistently losing the following game. On June 10, in the fourth quarter of a close game, the Celtics did it again, devolving into an isolation-heavy brand of basketball and failing to execute their offense at the required level.

That five-minute collapse allowed the Warriors to kick the door open on the series, and now, Boston has to win two of their next three games if they want to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy and be named NBA Champions.

Ime Udoka: "If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 12, 2022

Ime Udoka, who is in his first season as an NBA head coach, doesn’t believe that the Warriors have been the better team for two of their four games, and during a June 12 press conference, took aim at his team’s offensive inconsistencies as a reason why the Celtics aren’t in command of their series.

Play

Ime Udoka: "We want to the total package from (Jayson Tatum) | Celtics Practice BOSTON, MA — Ime Udoka was interviewed after the Celtics practice on Sunday. Boston suffered 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night. The 2022 NBA Finals is now tied at 2-2. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider… 2022-06-12T21:17:18Z

“First thing you look at is it’s 2-2, and we obviously put ourselves in position to stretch the lead to 3-1. The bottom line is we’re 2-2, and we earned that as well, not being down 0-2 or 1-2. I’m sure they said the same thing about Golden State after we beat them here, we know it’s a long series. We’ve been battled tested in a seven-game series against Milwaukee and Miami.

For us, looking at the positives and the things we could have done better…In our wins and losses, they’re scoring the same points. So, a lot has been relying on our offense in the fourth quarter. Even throughout the game, we had several opportunities, but poor offense and turnovers took us out of the game,” Udoka said,“If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1 right now, at least.”

Jaylen Brown Looking at the Positives

To begin the season, nobody was expecting the Celtics to make it this far in the post-season. Sure, everybody knew the talent was there, but it felt like they were still a year or two away from contending. They are a young team, after all.

However, following a mid-season surge courtesy of their defensive improvements, Boston has fought their way to the NBA Finals and now sits just three games away from immortality. However, while there is certainly some rhetoric surrounding the Celtics’ inability to put the Warriors away despite looking like the better team for the majority of the series, Jaylen Brown is choosing to look at the positives.

Speaking during his June 12 press conference, the Georgia native spoke about how his team’s successes throughout the season, and the fact that they’re still in with a chance to win a title, gives him reason to continue looking at things through a positive mindset.

Play

Jaylen Brown: “I’ll take our group, our guys, versus anybody.” | Celtics Practice BOSTON, MA — Jaylen Brown was interviewed after the Celtics practice on Sunday. Boston suffered 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night. The 2022 NBA Finals is now tied at 2-2. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider… 2022-06-12T21:21:35Z

“Obviously, I think we can be in a better position than we’re in, but we’re not. It’s 2-2. Still, nothing to hang your head about. A lot of great basketball is still in front of us. We take our mistakes and learn from them and you apply it as best you can going forward. I still think we are in a great spot.

I’m excited to see how we respond over the next couple of days. I mean, it’s exciting. It’s the biggest stage in the world. I’ll take our group, our guys, versus anybody. So I’m looking forward to it,” Brown told the media.

Brown has been electric on the offensive end over the last four games, averaging 22.3 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35.5% from deep – all while being guarded by Draymond Green – one of the best defensive players of all time.

Smart Speaks on Having a Championship Mentality

A lot of Boston’s problems seem to stem from being in a winning position or responding to a team’s early-game intensity. There’s been a lot of talk about responding to physicality or a metaphorical punch in the mouth. When their backs are against the wall, the Celtics are a fearsome team to contend with, but they need to bring that same energy on a nightly basis.

Marcus Smart spoke about the need for a championship mentality during his June 12 media availability, and what he believes that mindset should look like for the remainder of the playoffs.

Play

Marcus Smart on Guarding Steph Curry: "The Dude Is Special," | Celtics Practicre BOSTON, MA — Marcus Smart was interviewed after the Celtics practice on Sunday. Boston suffered 107-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night. The 2022 NBA Finals is now tied at 2-2. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider… 2022-06-12T21:12:02Z

“The mentality is you’ve got to keep going. Can’t ever give up. You can’t take breaks. You’ve got to push yourself to the limit. You’re playing against some of the greatest players, and you have to have a high motor. You have to keep it going.

For me, I’m just telling myself constantly, no matter how hurt you are, no matter how tired you are, you’ve got to keep going. That’s the mentality you have to have to be a really good defender, let alone a great one,” Smart told reporters.

The Celtics will need to find their fight on June 13, as they face the Warriors in game five of the finals, with the winner taking full control of the series and taking one step closer to lifting the championship.