Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reveals Outrageous Explanation Given by Refs in Game 3

The Boston Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their second-round series. With the win, the Bucks took a 2-1 series lead heading into Monday night’s Game 4. Boston’s poor offensive performance was a primary factor in their struggles, as was the subpar play of three-time All-Star Jayson Tatum.

In addition to their poor offense, however, many fans and players were questioning the calls made by the referees down the stretch. Players like Tacko Fall, Nicolas Batum, and Evan Fournier all called out the call on Marcus Smart at the end of the game that sent him to the line for two free throws instead of three.

Both teams played with a ton of physicality, and during each squad’s post-game press conferences, it was clear that no one was too happy with the referees. Multiple players commented on the matter, and Giannis Antetokounmpo playfully declined to comment.

However, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed a startling statement the referees told him during the game, and it caught the eye of many people.

What the Referees Told Udoka

According to Udoka, the officials told him that they would not be calling charges unless the Celtics player “falls down.” Udoka was not happy with that statement, adding a sarcastic comment at the end of his response:

Their explanation is, ‘if they don’t fall down, they don’t call it.’ So, I gotta teach my guys a flop a little more.

Ime Udoka said the officials told him "If they don't fall down, we're not going to call it" as far as charge calls go. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 7, 2022

According to US Sports Camps, the definition of a charge is when “an offensive player has made significant contact with a defender that has an established position.” There is no mention of falling down or not falling down. Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac hypothesized that the NBA could even look into the statements.

I'm going to be very curious to see what the NBA's response is to this. This is also wildly dangerous and asking for people to get hurt, because you're basically encouraging them to flop and fall down on every play. https://t.co/W4TBZzkh0H — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 7, 2022

The comment wasn’t just picked up by media members, though. Celtics fans rioted on Twitter when they heard the statement. They also didn’t hesitate to produce evidence of when the referees failed to listen to their own ‘rules.’

Celtics Fans React to Charge Comment

Once Udoka’s quote regarding what the referees told him was shared with the public, fans were irate. One immediately checked the NBA rulebook, noting that nothing says a player needs to fall down for a charge to be called.

NBA Rulebook: Rule 4, Section 4, Part D. “An offensive foul is illegal contact, committed by an offensive player, after the ball is live and there is team control.” I see nothing about a player having to fall down https://t.co/g93Mzv7Fxz — Jacob Weiss (@_JWeiss_) May 7, 2022

While coaches and players are often fined for criticizing officials, the Celtics didn’t hold back in their press conferences. In turn, fans continued to question why the referees officiated the game the way they did.

Another fan complained that, instead of helping the game run smoother, all the refs are doing is encouraging players to flop and fall down.

Ime Udoka was told by the refs, “if they don’t fall down [on charges] they don’t call it.

So @nba are you gonna have the game called right, or do you want players flopping around like fish and acting all game? #BOSvsMIL — Hairy Belly Phonté. (@_OED) May 7, 2022

And in addition to that, others provided evidence that the referees failed to call charges even when the player was knocked down. This play where Grant Williams falls down, as encouraged by the officials, was called a foul on Williams:

There is only a one-day break in between Game 3 and Game 4, as the Celtics and Bucks will face off again on Monday. Things are likely to remain physical, but it will be interesting to see how the league deals with Udoka’s comments. Will they intervene, as hinted at by Smith? Or will they let things continue to play out the way they have been?