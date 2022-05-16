Ime Udoka Reveals Celtics’ Message to Grant Williams During Game 7 Explosion

The Boston Celtics took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round series and will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. With the team’s season on the line, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart played well, but it was Grant Williams who stole the show.

Williams dropped a career-high 27 points, leading the game in scoring. He shot 10-of-22 from the field and 7-of-18 from behind the three-point line. His seven threes tied Stephen Curry’s record for most threes made in a Game 7, and his 18 attempts are the second-most ever attempted in a playoff game.

Despite his historic night, Williams began the game shooting 1-for-3 from deep. However, Ime Udoka never lost confidence in his forward. After the game, Udoka revealed the message he sent to Williams after his slow start and before his three-point explosion.

“I told him let him fly. They’re disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series,” Udoka revealed. “And that was a plan for him and other guys. Really shifting and making them try to beat us. You saw it on the first one that he made and then he missed a few and got a little hesitant. And I basically said, shoot the ball like, what else can you do?”

Ime Udoka on Celtics: "We Are NOT a Fluke" | Celtics vs Bucks Game 7

Williams spoke about Udoka’s comments during his post-game press conference, saying that it was crucial in helping him stay locked in.

Williams: ‘It’s Tough to Get in Your Head’

After the game, Williams was asked about the message Udoka sent to him after his early-game struggles. He said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity, as the entire team encouraged him to shoot the ball.

“It’s tough to get in your own head when your entire team, like 15 people walk up to you and say, ‘let it fly, keep shooting,’ Williams explained. “So, for me, it was just like, alright, they’re encouraging it, might as well take advantage. So each one, as time went on, got more comfortable, kept shooting. And then, I guess Ime made a joke, I shot 18, and that’s probably the most threes I’ve shot in my life in a single game.”



Grant Williams after CAREER NIGHT Against Milwaukee | Celtics vs Bucks Game 7

Before this game, the most three-point attempts Williams had ever attempted in a game was nine (and that was in Game 2 against the Bucks). Outside of this series, Williams’ career-high number of three-point attempts is eight, but with the team’s unwavering confidence in his shot, Williams was able to lead the way with his three-point stroke.

In addition to his shooting numbers, Williams also spoke about the team’s mentality over the last two games of the series, expressing how the team stayed together when their backs were against the wall.

Williams on Celtics’ Mentality: ‘Why Not Now’

Boston crumbled at the end of Game 5, allowing Milwaukee to steal the game on a Bobby Portis put-back layup. However, they responded in Game 6 and then closed things out in Game 7. When asked about the Celtics’ mentality throughout the last two games of the series, Williams told the media that it was just a matter of being consistent.

“We knew we were gonna persevere. We know we have a group that is going to accept adversity. And for us, it was just a matter of staying consistent,” said Williams. “We hadn’t put a full game together this entire series. So, we just said like, ‘why not now, why not put it all together,’ and I think we held them to 17-point quarters and we had a good offensive night shooting it. We just did what we were supposed to do originally and just tried to execute what we tried to do the whole time.”

The Celtics will now meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals with a clean, seven-game slate ahead of them. Game 1 of that series will tip off in Miami at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday night. The game can be streamed on ESPN.