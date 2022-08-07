Ime Udoka Shuts Down Grant Williams in Hilarious Viral Clip

During the off-season, Boston Celtics forward, Grant Williams has decided to enter the content creation space by starting his own Twitch channel and hosting some hilarious streams.

During an August 6 stream, Williams decided to call Ime Udoka while going live, and invite the Celtics coach to play a game of Fall Guys. In typical fashion, Udoka shuts Williams down, telling him he needs to spend the evening watching film footage ahead of next season.

“Nah I don’t like that. I’ll continue getting ready for Call of Duty,” Udoka said before Williams asked him about Fall Guys, “Not at all, I’ve gotta watch too much film on y’all.”

Williams also called Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart during the streams, as he interacted with fans who were tuned in live and communicating with him through the live chat feature.

Williams Would be Honored to be Included in Durant Trade

Despite creating his own fun-filled platform online, Williams has ensured to keep things light-hearted while streaming, meaning he hasn’t broached the subject of the non-stop Kevin Durant rumors.

However, during an August 5 interview with Sportscasting’s Mike Thomas, Williams spoke about the fact he could find himself included as part of a package for the Brooklyn Nets superstar, and why his emotions are split on the possibility of it happening.

Grant Williams on being a potential add-on in a Durant trade…"You can say, ‘Dang, I got traded for Kevin Durant. I was a value add in that trade.’…at the same time, I don’t want to go anywhere. I’d rather stay where I’m at," Per @Sportscasting19 https://t.co/gfanxvTZQI — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 7, 2022

“If I get involved in the KD trade — I don’t want to leave Boston, I love Boston, it’s one of the places I want to be — but he’s a top-10 player ever…You can say, ‘Dang, I got traded for Kevin Durant. I was a value add in that trade.’ It’d be cool to say that, but at the same time, I don’t want to go anywhere. I’d rather stay where I’m at,” Williams explained.

Williams was one of Boston’s breakout players last season, proving himself to be one of the league’s best three-and-D wings and converting 41.1% of his three-point shots throughout the regular season while also averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist per game.

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

It might be Jaylen Brown’s name being floated in trade rumors for Durant, but Jayson Tatum has been the one to speak out about what’s being said in the media throughout the off-season.

In a recent interview on the CelticsLab podcast, Tatum addressed those rumors head-on, noting that you can’t always tell if the rumors are true, especially when they come from an anonymous source.

“It’s just the world we live in, right? It always comes from an anonymous source. But it always makes ESPN or Twitter or whatever, and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it, and I guess that’s the idea. They got what they wanted out of the deal, for people to talk about it and make speculations,” Tatum said.

Play

Jayson Tatum EXCLUSIVE Interview | Celtics Lab The NBA's summer doldrums are finally here, with the league's seemingly endless well of news finally showing signs of drying up. But star Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum has been keeping pretty busy despite the lull and stopped by the Celtics Lab podcast to fill us in on what he's been doing to prepare for… 2022-08-05T20:45:11Z

With Boston unwilling to meet the Nets’ asking price for Durant, it would seem that we will continue to watch Brown and Tatum grow together, as they look to repeat the success of last season, but go one step further to win an NBA championship come next summer.