Ime Udoka Sounds Off on Boston’s Newest Additions

Reporters caught up with Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2022. Since Boston had officially introduced new additions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari that same day, Udoka was asked how he felt about his newest players. Udoka went in-depth on what each player brings to the team.

“I love them,” Udoka said. “We’re excited to potentially add them early on, and we’re glad everything got worked out. They’re two veterans, experienced guys that will obviously solidify our bench a little bit more. Guys that have been there who can add to our versatility across the board. Just love who they are as people, as players, and I feel really good about our depth now.”

"I really feel good about our depth now." Ime Udoka on adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to the #Celtics roster pic.twitter.com/Q0D0mso86M — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 13, 2022

Boston’s lack of depth played a role in how they lost the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. On paper, Brogdon and Gallinari should help them in that department.

Udoka Went Into Specifics Regarding the New Celtics’ Roles

When asked individually about the roles Brogdon and Gallinari will have, Udoka gave distinct answers regarding Brogdon’s role compared to Gallinari’s.

In Brogdon’s case, he will have to share minutes with Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the backcourt. Udoka gave his thoughts on what it will be like to balance those three’s minutes.

“(They are) three guys that are very multi-dimensional. Bigger, stronger guards that can do what we like to do, which is switch across the board. Guard, defend, make plays for others as well as score. No matter the combination out there, we feel good about our ball handlers. We feel good about their differences but how they complement each other as well… We feel really good about those three playing together, spell each other at times… different combinations that can work well together.”

As for Gallinari, Udoka believes that both his versatility and his scoring ability will benefit the team and its depth.

“He was a three most of his career. He’s kind of slid into a small-ball four lately, and he could play some stretch five for us with his size and strength. (He’s) another guy (who) does a few different things in three, four, and five position… He can shoot the ball, really cerebral player, but also can post up and alleviate some of the iso stuff and you just want to get a basket, so as king of a post-component to us, which we don’t always have at times.”

Udoka Gave His Thoughts on Matt Ryan

After hitting a buzzer-beater to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on July 11, Matt Ryan got emotional talking about his NBA journey, having worked for Doordash before working his way up to being signed to a two-way contract by the Celtics in 2022. Udoka praised Ryan for what he brings to the Celtics as a team.

“Matt’s been great,” Udoka said. “He’s been an integral part of our team, I think. He’s undervalued at times – what those guys bring to our team. Maybe they’re not getting the playing time, but they’re grinding and the connection they make with the guys is big. He’s a member of the team that brought a lot to the table this year… What he brought to the team this year on the bench, the energy, and the professionalism every day is invaluable to our team.

The Celtics currently have three roster spots left to fill out as well as one two-way contract to offer. Ryan could potentially snag one of those spots.