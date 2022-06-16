Ime Udoka Calls Out ‘Complaining’ Celtics Ahead of Must-Win Game 6

It is an NBA tradition, especially at this time of year. Player attempts a shot. Player feels some contact. Shot misses, and no foul call is made. Player turns to ref with a look of stunned outrage, spreads his arms and says something along the lines of, “How in the name of good gravy did you MISS that foul call?”

For the Celtics during this postseason run, the tradition has been especially problematic. They’re complaining to the officials at an all-too-high rate and what’s more, playing against a Warriors team that likes to play with tempo, they’re letting their complaints about the refs get in the way of getting back on defense. Too often, a Celtic is still yapping at a ref about some perceived slight while the Warriors are pushing the ball down the other end of the floor.

If it looked that way on your television, then fear not: Your eyes did not deceive you. It looked that way to coach Ime Udoka, too.

Play

Ime Udoka Full Interview – Game 6 Preview | 2022 NBA Finals Media Availability Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics – Full Game 6 Highlights | June 16, 2022 | 2022 NBA Finals 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-06-15T18:05:55Z

Udoka: ‘Just Too Many Conversations Being Had’

On Wednesday at the NBA Finals media day, Udoka was asked about the Celtics’ excessive interaction with the refs, a problem that had been prominent with the team early in the season, too. Was it a problem in Game 5?

“I would say so,” Udoka said. “I think in general just too many conversations being had at times. Feels like after foul calls or dead balls, free throws, timeouts, there’s somebody talking to a ref. Something we emphasized early in the season and had gotten away from quite a bit. So, something we got to spend our energy on the game, and everything else going in between, other than the referees. An area we can be better at, for sure.”

Generally, it would be difficult for the Celtics to argue that they’ve been getting shortchanged by the officiating. Over the course of this series, Boston has attempted 107 free throws to 80 for the Warriors, and the Celtics had more free-throw attempts in four of the five games in the series.

Longtime Celtics beat writer and Heavy.com NBA insider Steve Bulpett noted that too many Celtics turnovers in Game 5 were accompanied by complaints. “The Celtics would go into the lane and it was out of control,” he said during a video interview. “And, worse, they make the turnover and then look to the referees like, ‘Hey that was a foul.’ No, get back on defense, that is not what you should be doing now.”

Celtics Have Gotten the Calls This Series

In Game 5, the Celtics took 31 free throws to just 15 for Golden State. Rather than complaining to the refs, the Celtics should have been more focused on sinking the foul shots they did get—they missed 10 on the night, in what was a 10-point Warriors win.

The problem with too much attention going to the refs seemed to be amplified in the fourth quarter of that game, in which Boston was outscored, 29-20.

“I wouldn’t say anything specific to do late game with the officiating,” Udoka said. “I mean, it’s a physical series. To Gary’s point, I think we’re complaining at times too much throughout the game. Late game may not be any different than first, second or third quarter. Some we need to block out and be better at overall.”