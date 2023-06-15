East Rival to Be ‘In the Mix’ for Celtics’ Grant Williams: Report

The Boston Celtics have a decision to make with Grant Williams as he enters restricted free agency this offseason. Especially since it appears that they’ll have some competition for his services. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports revealed which Eastern Conference rival is expected to chase Williams this summer.

“The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well,” Fischer wrote.

The Pacers are currently in the middle of a rebuild, having traded the likes of Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon, and Domantas Sabonis over the past few years. At 24 years old, Williams fits their timeline, as they are now being led by Tyrese Haliburton, who made his first all-star team before turning 23.

If the Pacers are serious about their interest in Williams, the Celtics will have to decide if it’s worth keeping Williams around no matter what or if the price is too expensive to pay up, especially since they will have Jaylen Brown’s upcoming extension to discuss.

Danilo Gallinari Opts in for Next Season

The Celtics prized free agency addition of last summer, Danilo Gallinari, will be returning to the team next season, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via Twitter that Gallinari has opted into his contract for next year.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million player option to return to the Boston Celtics for the 2023-2024 season, his agent Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

Wojnarowski added that Gallinari is expected to have a big role with the team next season after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to an ACL tear.

“Having nearly reached a full recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that caused him to miss the 2022-23 season, Gallinari will get to make his franchise debut this year in what is expected to be a sizable role for the Celtics,” Wojnarowski wrote.

How the Celtics view Gallinari going forward could impact how much they value Williams, as they may think what the former brings could cancel out the impact of the latter’s potential departure this offseason.

However, Gallinari will enter the 2023-24 season at 35 years old, having had two surgeries to repair the same ACL. That is also assuming he won’t get hurt before the season starts like he did last summer.

Gallinari opting in could also impact what the Celtics do with Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, and Mike Muscala next season.

Celtics Not Interested in Bradley Beal

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained that because the Celtics are focused on Jaylen Brown’s upcoming extension this summer, he believes they will not be involved in the Bradley Beal sweepstakes this offseason.

“My feel, from talking to sources, is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year and that even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. I don’t think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now.”

Play

Woj: The Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios | NBA Today Woj: The Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios | NBA Today The NBA Today crew discuss the Washington Wizards working with Bradley Beal on a trade and weigh in on possible landing spots for Beal. 0:00 Woj on Bradley Beal 4:00 Ramona Shelburne on Beal's future in the NBA 5:55 Brian Windhorst… 2023-06-14T19:40:59Z

Fischer revealed the same thing in the same report saying that the Pacers are interested in Williams.

“Don’t count on Boston entering the Beal trade conversation. The Celtics intend to move forward with their All-NBA tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, sources said, despite Beal’s immense talent and close relationship with Tatum, a friendship that dates back to childhood roots in St. Louis,” Fischer wrote.