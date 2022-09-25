Insider Goes Nuclear on Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka’s Uncertain Future

When the Boston Celtics announced that they had suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, they also added in their announcement that Udoka’s future with the team would be determined at a later date.

This doesn’t mean they are going to fire Udoka, but it doesn’t mean they won’t either. Details continue to remain scarce regarding what exactly had happened behind closed doors. However, those who are in the know believe that Udoka’s actions may signal the end of his tenure as the Celtics’ head coach, but the end of his time as an NBA head coach, period.

Ethan Strauss of House of Strauss revealed what an NBA agent told him following Udoka’s actions coming to light.

“Given that report and everything else said in private, an agent friend of mine delivered a verdict on Ime Udoka’s NBA head coaching prospects: ‘He’s done.’

“My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is how many NBA insiders now see the situation and have seen it since Thursday, really. While nobody can completely predict the future, it is a widespread interpretation of present events.”

As of now, Udoka has been suspended for the season, but that could change over time as more details from this scandal emerge.

Matt Barnes: ‘It’s Uglier Than We Thought’

Former NBA player Matt Barnes, who last played for the Golden State Warriors in 2017, took to Instagram to explain why he took back his original defense of Udoka when this situation came to light. In light of new information, he made it clear that what happened was worse

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” said Barnes.

Barnes would go on to say that hearing what had been going on behind the scenes were actions he could not approve of.

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details and shit is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this.”

Udoka and Barnes played in the NBA around the same time, but, despite playing for a few of the same teams – Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks – the two never crossed paths as teammates.

Grant Williams Approves of Joe Mazzulla

After the Celtics suspended Udoka, they followed up his suspension by promoting assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach.

The Celtics have made assistant coach Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2022

When the Celtics on NBC Sport Boston Twitter page aggregated the report that Mazzulla would be promoted to interim head coach, Grant Williams liked the tweet, showing support for his new coach.

The Celtics have reportedly named Joe Mazzulla interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/Q2X5NcGPU2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 23, 2022

Mazzulla will be the third head coach the Celtics have had in the last three seasons.