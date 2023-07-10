Insider Provides Update on Jaylen Brown’s Extension Talks With Celtics

Among the most important tasks the Boston Celtics had coming into this offseason was extending Jaylen Brown. As of July 10, there haven’t been any reports of an agreement between the two sides. However, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss provided an update on where they’re at as far as talks go.

“League sources told The Athletic (contract talks have) gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week,” Weiss wrote.

By making an All-NBA team this past season, Brown is eligible for a five-year deal worth around $295 million. Brown will be entering his prime next season at 27 and has made two all-star teams already. Brown has helped the Celtics make five Eastern Conference Finals appearances since being drafted by the team in 2016.

He and Jayson Tatum together have proven that they can give the Celtics a chance to win their 18th title as a franchise.

Celtics Attend Workout for John Wall

On July 9, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the Celtics were among the teams who attended a private workout for five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko wrote via his personal Twitter.

Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 9, 2023

Weiss himself revealed what the Celtics’ watching Wall’s workout means while explaining why adding Wall would be a good idea.

“The organization understands they need someone who can get into the paint and make plays,” Weiss wrote. “He may have just enough left in the tank for one more season as a backup guard and would complement the current rotation as a composed scorer who can make reads from deep in the paint. He isn’t the answer in a large role, but he at least checks off that important depth box for the roster.”

Wall played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season but was traded back to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline. Wall was not picked up after the Rockets waived him.

Christain Wood Floated as Free Agent Target

On the July 8 episode of “The NBA Front Office Podcast,” NBA Analyst Keith Smith explained why the Celtics could look into signing free agent center Christian Wood.

“Boston is looking for another big potentially because they moved on from Grant Williams. So you could replace on a minimum with a guy like Christian Wood,” Smith said. “You have the defensive infrastructure where you can probably minimize his flaws, put them out there without (Al) Horford, put him out there with Rob Williams (III), probably not with Kristaps Porzingis.”

With Horford getting older, Williams and Porzingis being injury risks, and Grant Williams being signed and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics could use more depth in their frontcourt. Wood is arguably the best option left on the free agent market talent-wise. He may also be hoping for more money and a bigger role than the Celtics would have to offer.