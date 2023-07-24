Insider Reveals Likelihood of Celtics Reuniting With Former Lottery Pick

The Boston Celtics have one roster spot left on their roster. Their options have dwindled with every passing day of free agency, but they could add a familiar face like Romeo Langford if they want to. The San Antonio Spurs opted not to keep Langford after his rookie contract expired, leaving him open for a reunion with the Celtics.

However, MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that while Langford will likely get another shot in the NBA, he does not believe that will be with the Celtics.

“Langford will get a training camp invite somewhere, but the odds are it won’t be in Boston. This team could use some depth on the wing, but that jumper has not come around. He’s still only 23, but he’s not worth the flier at this point for a team trying to contend.”

Langford was drafted by the Celtics in 2019 and spent two and a half years with the team before being traded along with Josh Richardson for Derrick White at the 2022 Trade Deadline. For his career, Langford has averaged 4.6 points and a three-point percentage of 28.8%, which could be a turnoff for suitors.

Evan Fournier Wants to be Traded

Former Celtic Evan Fournier voiced his frustration with his current team, the New York Knicks, during an interview with Yahn Ohnona of the French publication L’Equipe while adding that he expects to be on a new team.

“I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million. They have no interest in keeping me,” Fournier said. “If you want to trade me with a good return, why didn’t you use me? I was coming out of a season where I was the fourth-best 3-point shooter in the league. Why not take advantage of it?” Now they won’t get anything interesting, and that’s normal because I couldn’t show anything.”

Fournier sounded sure of his future trade away from the Knicks while adding that he couldn’t stand to be benched for two seasons in a row.

“I’m going to be traded. It’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they. They have several players with big contracts coming in. Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax. … If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career,” Fournier said. “I can manage a year without playing. Two … that would be terrible.”

Malcolm Brogdon Not Getting Traded

A league source told Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett that the Celtics have not put Brogdon on the trade market despite initially planning to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We asked about him, and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” the source told Bulpett.

The source then expanded on what they told him when they inquired about Brogdon.

“They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended,” he said. “I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

Brogdon is the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three.