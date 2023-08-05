Insider Reveals Likelihood of Celtics Signing Christian Wood

Christian Wood remains a free agent despite his performance with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season. Wood’s coming off a season where he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from three, and yet, no one has signed him.

Does that mean he could be an option for the Boston Celtics? MassLive’s Brian Robb approved of the idea but explained why Wood probably wants more than what the Celtics can offer.

“That would certainly be a fun option to have as a fourth big, but I don’t know if Wood is looking for a bigger role if he’s going to settle for the veteran’s minimum,” Robb wrote. “There are a lot of teams out there with the mid-level exception still to use, and if Wood wants to score a new big deal in a season or two, he’s going to have to go somewhere that can give him consistent minutes.”

Even if Wood signed with the Celtics, Robb outlined what role he would have on the team, which may not make the Celtics a desirable destination.

“The Celtics could conceivably be that spot if someone in the frontcourt gets hurt, but if not, he could only see spot minutes many nights with his defensive limitations.”

Though Wood has shown that he can score, the Celtics have three bigs who can play well on both sides of the floor that would likely get the nod in the rotation over him.

Re-Signing Blake Griffin Remains a Possibility for Celtics

Even if Wood is not likely to be an option, the Celtics may still look for more depth in their frontcourt, and Blake Griffin appears to still be a viable option. On August 3, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that Griffin returning to the team has not been ruled out.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Manning added that the Celtics could get Griffin for cheap because of his specific status as an NBA veteran.

“His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than (Justin) Champagnie would’ve made. Any other veteran with over 10 years of NBA experience would qualify for the same cap discount.”

Kelly Oubre Mentioned as ‘Dennis Schroder’-Like Addition

During the 2021 NBA Offseason, the Celtics managed to sign Dennis Schroder for $5.9 million, which was less than what he was worth, given that his previous contract was worth $70 million over four years. Even though Schroder did not work out, it was an inexpensive addition.

Kelly Oubre may very enter a similar predicament where he will sign for less than what he is worth. MassLive’s John Karalis mentioned Oubre as someone who could be signed by the Celtics for cheap much like Schroder was.

Will the Celtics pursue Kelly Oubre? “I feel like Oubre could end up being this year’s version of the Dennis Schroder signing.” – @John_Karalis👇 pic.twitter.com/OKOIYLisTO — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) July 29, 2023

“I feel like Oubre could end up being this year’s version of the Dennis Schroder signing,” Karalis said. “Think about the parallels…We don’t know about him as a player, as a fit. We’re not sure. But man, that price is so good that maybe you just pay the minimum or whatever, and you say, ‘Alright, let’s just figure this out and see if he fits.’”