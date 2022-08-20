Celtics Insider Gives Crucial Update on Robert Williams III’s Health

When the Boston Celtics went on their most recent playoff run, Robert Williams III was not at full strength. After tearing his meniscus against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27, 2022, Williams did not play another regular season game, missed the first two games against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, missed the last four games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, and missed Game 3 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Williams played every game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but the number of games he missed towards the end of the season, combined with Williams’ lengthy injury history already, has made many worry about what his long-term status is health-wise or if he’ll be ready for training camp.

Brian Robb of MassLive provided an update on both fronts in his most recent mailbag.

“We have not heard from Rob this offseason, but from talking to people behind the scenes, there is no long-term concern about his knee injury. No surgery was needed, so ample rest this summer should have him at 100 percent in camp.”

This quite a refreshing update knowing what the Celtics plan to do with Williams’ frontcourt running mate Al Horford.

Horford to be Rested More

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on July 7 that the Celtics plan to rest the 36-year-old Horford more for the 2022-23 season.

“They will certainly need center depth, as Al Horford is expected to sit out most back-to-backs and have his minutes limited even further next season, according to team sources,” Weiss said.

It makes sense that the Celtics want to rest Horford more at his age. While Weiss added that the Celtics will need center depth, this could also mean that Williams, along with Grant Williams and Luke Kornet, could take the minutes that will be available when Horford is resting.

Brad Stevens has gone on the record vocalizing his faith that Kornet will do a fine job as the team’s third center.

Brad Stevens said the Celtics are “really high” on Luke Kornet and think he can step right into minutes and “help us win” when necessary. Said they will still likely add another center. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 12, 2022

While giving his update on Robert Williams III’s health, Robb also revealed how Williams’ role may expand offensively.

Williams’ Potentially Increased Role

While Robb does not expect Williams to add much to his offensive repertoire, he does believe the coaching staff will encourage him to be active around the rim in light of adding Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon.

“I don’t think we will see much new offense out of him next year, but likely a push by the team’s coaching staff for him to be more aggressive with finishes/putbacks around the rim given the fact Boston will be stretching defenses more with their shooting additions.”

Williams is coming off a career-high in minutes played per game with 29.6. By extension, he also averaged a career-high in offensive rebounds with 3.9 a game. With Horford expected to play less and Daniel Theis shipped off to the Indiana Pacers, Williams may be counted on to get more offensive rebounds.

As Robb said, in light of the team adding shooters like Gallinari and Brogdon, there may be more open space in the post for Williams to corral more rebounds.