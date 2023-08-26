Celtics Insider Offers Words of Caution About TJ Warren

The Boston Celtics have indicated that they want another wing on their roster through some of the players they have been linked to in August. Among those players is T.J. Warren, who the Celtics reportedly planned to work out, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on August 22.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

MassLive’s Brian Robb commented on the possibility of the Celtics adding Warren on August 25, explaining why he isn’t too keen on the Celtics adding him to the roster.

“I’m hesitant to give some to Warren, given that a title contender in the Suns let him walk this offseason when they only had minimum contracts to spend. That’s a sign they think he’s likely done, so I question whether the Celtics need to add that unless he’s had a big health bounce back this year,” Robb wrote.

Warren is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.5 points while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.8% from three with the Suns and Brooklyn Nets. Warren had played in four games in the 2020-21 season before missing the rest of it, along with the following one entirely due to stress fractures in his foot.

Multiple Teams Interested in Blake Griffin Report

There have been multiple reports from NBA Insider Marc Stein and CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning that the Celtics would like to bring Blake Griffin back, though Stein added that it remains unclear if Griffin himself wants to come back. It appears that the Celtics are not alone.

On August 23, HoopsWire’s Sam Amico reported that multiple teams are also interested in Griffin in addition to the Celtics themselves.

“It is believed the 76ers and Warriors are among some of the other teams interested in Griffin, as may be the Clippers, the team with which Griffin’s career began,” Amico wrote.

Amico added that Griffin is likely to be added by a team before training camp starts.

“While he may not be the top-level performer he once was, someone somewhere is likely to sign Griffin before camp tips off in late September/early October.”

That would differ from last year with the Celtics since Griffin was added after training camp started.

Celtics Work Out Multiple Wings: Reports

Besides Warren and Lamar Stevens, the Celtics worked out multiple wings. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that they worked out Louis King.

Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week,” Scotto wrote via his X account on August 22. “King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.”

Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week, league sources told @hoopshype. King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 23, 2023

On August 24, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Celtics had worked out Glenn Robinson III via his X account.

“The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots,” Begley wrote.

The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 24, 2023

The Celtics have two full-time roster spots open and one two-way roster spot open.