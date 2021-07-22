Knicks 3-and-D Wing Drawing Celtics Interest: Report

While the Boston Celtics may have had a bit of a jump on some of the field, the NBA offseason truly kicked off on Wednesday, one day after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hoisted the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

From there, as you could expect, free agency talk quickly escalated around the league — chatter in Beantown was no different.

Celtics Interested in Reggie Bullock

With free agency set to kick off in approximately two weeks, New York Post’s Marc Berman has reported that New York Knicks sharpshooter Reggie Bullock is drawing interest from the Celtics.

With that said, Boston is far from alone in its pursuit of the impending free agent. According to Berman, the Philadelphia 76ers and Bullock’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, join the Cs among three teams with interest in the 30-year-old.

Here’s what Berman reported:

According to an NBA source, two Atlantic Division squads, the Celtics and 76ers, have interest in Knicks swingman Reggie Bullock, who started all season at either shooting guard or small forward. The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list. Interestingly, a report surfaced Wednesday the Lakers will try to lure Chris Paul back to Los Angeles. Paul and Bullock are both from North Carolina and are close. Bullock’s preference is to stay with the Knicks, but he likely will command the full mid-level exception of $9.23 million. One source believes Bullock, who turned 30 in March, will seek a three-year deal.

There has been a growing sense around the league that Bullock’s bump in play this past season will indeed demand the full mid-level exception, as the Post previously reported back in June.

Bullock’s Bounce Back 2020-21 Showing

Bullock enjoyed a career revival of sorts this year, thanks in large part to the insertion of Tom Thibodeau at the head of the Knicks’ coaching staff. Coming off a 2019 campaign where he averaged his fewest minutes per game (23.6) since 2016 and totaled his second-fewest minutes (684) spanning over the past five seasons, Bullock bounced back in a major way in 2020.

Serving as a “prototypical” 3-and-D wing in Thibs’ rotation, the former North Carolina Tar Heel started in all but one of his 65 regular-season game appearances this year, averaging 10.9 points per game while knocking down 41.0% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

In fact, as Berman alluded, Bullock was one of just three players across the NBA to join the 44/40/90 club this season.

Bullock was one of three players this season to shoot at least 44 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point land and 90 percent from the free-throw line — based on minimums of 100 3-point and 50 free-throw attempts. Of the two others who did it, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving, Bullock had the best plus-minus.

Of course, the Celtics boast one of, if not the very best wing tandem in all the NBA with the All-Star duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The team is expected to try their best to retain Evan Fournier this summer. Still, beyond that, a rotation made up of Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, Jabari Parker and Grant Williams leaves much to be desired. A player of Bullock’s expertise i.e., shooting and defense, would undoubtedly come in handy.

