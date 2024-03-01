Celtics Interested in Signing Former Champion if Bought Out: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ interest in Otto Porter Jr. dates back to when Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported him as one of their targets in a February 8 story. Though they did not come away with him, they have not given up on chasing him after all.

The Jazz currently employ Porter Jr., but it remains possible that they may buy him out. If they do, radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that the Celtics will have interest in him. However, they’re not alone.

“The Clippers are interested (in Porter), the Celtics are interested, (and) the Suns are not.’ Gambadoro said.

While reiterating their interest, Gambadoro noted that said interest may be all for naught since Porter Jr. may sit out the rest of the season.

“The Celtics and Clippers have interest in Otto Porter Jr., but he has not asked for a buyout at this point, and he has not asked to be waived at this point. There is a chance that he is done playing for this season.”

Porter has struggled to stay on the floor for the past two seasons because of injuries. He’s played 23 games combined for the Raptors for the past two seasons. That came after a mostly healthy campaign with the Warriors, where he helped them win another title.

Jazz Have Sent Otto Porter Jr. Home: Report

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Jazz have sent Otto Porter Jr. home to ponder what he wants to do next.

“Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season and will not be with the team Thursday night when the Jazz open the second half of their schedule against the Charlotte Hornets,” Jones reported in a February 21 story.

Jones included that despite his limited availability, he has a clean bill of health.

“The 30-year-old Porter…is fully healthy and ready to play, according to league sources. His options include accepting a contract buyout from the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team. Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason.”

The Jazz don’t have much use for Porter on their roster. They are four games outside of the play-in. Also, the Rockets are only 1.5 games behind them for the No. 11 seed.

Otto Porter Jr. Predicted to Join Clippers

If Otto Porter Jr. hits the market, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why he believes Porter will join the Clippers.

“Porter fits in plenty of places…but the Los Angeles Clippers might offer him the best opportunity in terms of both contending for a title and filling a somewhat regular role,” Buckley wrote in a February 27 story. “He may not handle nightly minutes in Hollywood, but if he’s healthy, he could give them a lot of the frontcourt flexibility and three-and-D play they hoped to squeeze out of P.J. Tucker.”

The Clippers would have to waive someone on their roster to make room for Porter. The Celtics, by contrast, can add him using their last available roster spot.