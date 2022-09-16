Twitter Reacts to Celtics Former MVP Candidate’s Bold Claim

Even though he played for the Boston Celtics for two and a half years, fans will always remember what Isaiah Thomas did for the team from 2015 to 2017. Particularly for what he did during his last season with the team. On September 15, the StatMuse Twitter account made note of all of Thomas’ accomplishments that season.
Thomas quote-tweeted StatMuse’s tweet, saying that his scoring average would have been higher had it not been for then-President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge.
Celtics fans questioned if it was Ainge who made him play or if it was then-Head Coach Brad Stevens who did so.
Other fans would use it to shame Ainge for doing that to Thomas.
Meanwhile, others took the time to tell Thomas how much they missed having him on the Celtics five years after the team traded him for Kyrie Irving.
According to NBA.com, Thomas’ scoring average was actually 29.1 points a game before their regular season finale, but his point is valid nonetheless that it would have been higher than his final statistical output had he not played in that game.
Even so, Thomas had quite the accomplished season in 2016-17.
Thomas’ Performance Last Season
Thomas played for multiple teams throughout the 2021-22 season, having brief stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks before finding a place with the Charlotte Hornets.
In the 17 games that Thomas would go on to play for the Hornets, he averaged 8.3 points and 1.4 assists a game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. He did this all while playing 12.9 minutes a game.
The 17 games that he played with the Hornets was the longest amount of time he has stuck with a team since he played 40 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Thomas has since remained a free agent. At multiple points, he has expressed an interest in playing for the Celtics again, but the Celtics appear to not be interested in a reunion at the moment.
Hornets May Bring Thomas Back
On July 25, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Hornets have considered bringing Thomas back for another go-round, as well as another former Celtics point guard, Kemba Walker. Charania added that the Hornets considered it not just because of Thomas’ scoring ability.
“The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point guard options, sources told The Athletic. The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte.”
Charania added that the Hornets feel a need for a backup point guard while also monitoring what has been going on with Miles Bridges’ legal issues.
“Charlotte has a potential need for another reserve point guard and is expected to be patient in its roster moves as the team monitors the legal process of restricted free agent Miles Bridges, who faces felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse.”
As of September 16, Thomas still remains a free agent, and Walker still remains on the Detroit Pistons.