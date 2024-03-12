Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Reveals Danny Ainge’s Role in New Opportunity

Former Boston Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas has found his latest professional basketball gig. While he may not be in the NBA, he’s playing for the Utah Jazz‘ G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. According to Thomas, that wouldn’t have been possible without former Celtics executive Danny Ainge.

While talking with reporters, Thomas explained the role Ainge had in his choosing to play for the Stars.

“We chopped it up a few times,” Thomas told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn’s X account. “Danny, he helped make this thing happen. He connected the dots. (Stars general manager) Marquis (Newman) welcomed me in with open arms. They’re just letting me be me, and I’m just super thankful.”

Thomas revealed that he still has a connection to Boston all these years later.

“It’s real love,” Thomas said. “That Boston love is real. No matter what happened in the past, all those guys communicate with me still. I’m always locked in on Celtics games. That was a big part of my life. That was a really important time in my life, as well. It’s always going to be love for everyone in that organization that was a helping hand to me and my family. I appreciate the support.”

Thomas has not played for the Celtics since 2017 and hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022.

Joe Mazzulla Attended Isaiah Thomas’ Game

Because the Celtics will play the Jazz on March 12, Celtics brass attended the Stars’ afternoon game with Thomas.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported via his X account that Joe Mazzulla and co. attended the Stars game.

“Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and assistant coach Tony Dobbins are here at the Herd-Stars G-League game in Salt Lake City, watching Isaiah Thomas and several other former NBA players and college standouts.”

Whether or not this means anything is anyone’s guess. The Celtics have one roster spot available at the moment, but there haven’t been many reports on who they would use it on. There have been no reports linking the Celtics to Thomas.

Washburn included the full details of Thomas’s performance with the Stars via his X account.

“Salt Lake City Stars beat Wisconsin Herd 139-129. Isaiah Thomas with 34 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists in 36 minutes on 8 for 20 FG, 7 for 13 3pt. He can still shoot.”

Isaiah Thomas Makes Case for Celtics Return

Before Thomas joined the Stars, he made his case for why the Celtics should bring him back.

When X user Bobby Lynn floated the idea of Thomas’ return, Thomas explained that he could help even if he would never take the court at all.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL,” Thomas wrote via his X account.

The Celtics have had plenty of opportunities to bring Thomas back, but they haven’t done so. They could potentially bring him back to the team as something other than a player, like a coach or a scout. However, Thomas has given every indication that he’s not giving up on an NBA comeback as a player.